Ison siblings create history

Emma Ison celebrated her maiden driving win with Fear No Evil at Armidale on Sunday.

Emma Ison is all smiles after driving her first winner.

North West harness racing history was made at Armidale’s Carnival of Cups meeting on Sunday with Tamworth siblings Emma, Sam and Tom Ison all driving winners.

It was also a good day – and possibly a nervous one – for father of the trio Andy Ison, celebrating a training double with Fear No Evil and Gargzadi Girl, while his son Sam trained Bassey.

The youngest of the Ison’s to gain her reins licence, 16-year-old Emma made her debut at Inverell the week prior with no luck and with only one drive at Armidale it turned out to be a winner.

“It feels amazing,” Ison said after taking out the Railway Hotel Pace.

Her first career win, understandably there were plenty of cheers and congratulations when Emma returned to scale.

“I was nervous as always going into the race but it panned out alright,” she said.

Ison found herself racing back on the inside running line before weaving a passage on the final turn to make her way clear in the home straight.

“It was a lot different to how I thought the race would pan out but it all worked out well,” she said.

“I was excited when the split came as this little horse can sprint.”

Fear No Evil had a half head win over Esspe Supreme (Dean Chapple) with Mini Masterpiece (David Munsie) 5.4m away third and paid $33.10 for the win.

It was also Ison’s first appearance in her teal racing pants after being presented with them just prior to the meeting.

“I think they were a good luck charm,” Emma, who was proud to drive a winner in the teal on the last day of the Ovarian Cancer fundraiser, said.

“It was pretty good to get my teal trousers just before the race - it’s good for the cause.”

Older brother Sam then presented to the winner’s circle with Bassey after the mare took out the Kevin and Kay Seymour Celebrating 50 Years Mares Pace.

Ison made a three-wide run around the final turn in the 1980m event to make use of the home straight and pounced on the line for a half neck win over Clancy Pants (Brad Elder) and Mac Sweet (Lola Weidemann), who was another neck away third.

“She went really well – she just kept giving down the home straight,” Sam said.

He was also proud of his little sister who he gave a helping hand to.

“It was really good – I think she loved my gig – she borrowed it for the race,” he said.

Tom completed the treble with Gargzdai Girl, who was a 3m winner over Midnight Montana (Richard Williams) in the St Kilda Hotel Pace.

“The win has added to the day,” he said.

“She (Gargzdai Girl) has got a pretty good sprint.”

And what did he think of his sister having her first winning drive?