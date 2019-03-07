Day At The Track

It is a colt not a filly!

11:53 AM 07 Mar 2019 NZDT
Lot 8 is a Dream Vacation Colt from Meridith Castle by Village Jasper.
Lot 8 in Next Sundays APG Trotting sale has been incorrectly listed as a Filly in early publications. Lot 8 is a Dream Vacation Colt from Meridith Castle by Village Jasper.

Meredith Castle is a half sister to "Australian and New Zealand Trotter Of The Year" La Coocaracha.

Meredith Castle  who has produced four winners to date including Iona Grinner (Tr 1 55.1) for stakes of $218,348, Its Girl Power (1:57.5) 10 wins with $51,695 in earnings and Man Of Art (1:54.4) 11 wins with $58,400 in the bank.

With the recent high profiled success of this family, when La Coocaracha produced three winners in one day, including the hottest trotting mare racing right now Dance Craze, this colt should be appealling to all yearling buyers.

The sire of this yearling Dream Vacation needs no introduction. Dream Vaction is the sire of Stent ($1,130,406), Real Deal Yankee ($303,762), Glenferrie Dreamer and many others. Dream Vacation is an International well known stallion with earnings of over $30 million from his progeny in North America alone.

This colt is all class well reared and prepared for your consideration, check him out.

Harnesslink Media

