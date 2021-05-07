Day At The Track

It’s Academic in $135,000 Charlie Hill Memorial

01:52 PM 07 May 2021 NZST
It's Academic, harness racing
It's Academic wearing his Charlie Hill Memorial blanket

It’s Academic and driver Yannick Gingras had little trouble handling the field as they led from start to finish in winning the $135,000 Charlies Hill Memorial for older trotters Thursday at Eldorado Scioto Downs in Columbus, Ohio.

Leaving from post two in the ninth race feature, Gringas settled It’s Academic on the lead and pretty much let the trotter do his own thing from there. With stablemate race favorite Mission Accepted (Chris Page) sitting in second place, It’s Academic cut fractions of :28, :56 and 1:25 before pulling away in the stretch to win by two and one-quarter lengths in 1:52.3.

Mission Accepted held for second with Majestic Player A (Brett Miller) third.

IT’S ACADEMIC REPLAY

 

A four-year-old stallion by Uncle Peter, It’s Academic is trained by Ron Burke for owner Brad Grant of Milton, Ontario. It was the third win in seven starts this year for It’s Academic, who paid $6.00 to win.

“Obviously, I liked the fractions,” said winning driver Yannick Gingras. “They were in my favor. When Chris (Page) at us I thought we would have a good run to the finish but my horse is too good right now.

“I drove him once last summer,” Yannick added. “And I really liked him. I’m lucky to get back on him. He is just beautiful to drive. You can drive him with two fingers.”

In the sixth race $30,000 Open Trot, Lane Of Stone and driver Jeff Nisonger pulled off the mild upset at nearly 5-1 odds.

It was Icanflylikeanangel (Dan Noble), the favorite in the race, shooting to the lead from post five and taking the field to the opening quarter mile in :27.3. Jeffery P (Chris Page) took a tuck in second place with no one else in the field yet to challenge.

Then going to the half mile marker, Nisonger came first up slowly from seventh place as the field past the half mile marker in :56.2. Nisonger had Lane Of Stone in full stride and they were able to move into second place on the outside at the three-quarters in 1:25.2.

Finally able to collar Icanflylikeanangel by the top of the stretch, Lane Of Stone easily held off the race favorite to win by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. Jeffery P was third.

LANE OF STONE REPLAY

 

It was the third win in ten starts this year for Lane Of Stone, a five-year-old stallion by Wishing Stone. He is trained by Mark Winters for owner Henry Horowitz of Brooklyn, NY and paid $11.40 to win.

For full race results, click here.

By Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

