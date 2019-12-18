It's All About Faith in New Zealand Bloodstock

It’s All About Faith marks the first ever New Zealand Bloodstock graduate winner, after undertaking the selling of Standardbreds in February this year.

After several years of Breeders and Vendor frustration with the previous Sales Company, New Zealand Bloodstock entered the market "guns blazing" and the Vendors and Buyers at the 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale were extremely happy with the experience, dedication and general all round professionalism and enthusiasm of people involved in the new Standardbred Sales Company, New Zealand Bloodstock.

In fact in this writers opinion New Zealand Bloodstock is the best thing that has happened in the New Zealand Harness Racing Industry for many years. That is what the headline above says - "It's All About Faith" and now the Breeders, Vendors and Buyers have that faith in New Zealand Bloodstock.

The 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale Catalogue has been out and delivered for a month now and the interest is intense. I have already delivered a box of catalogues to prominent North American interests as the Catalogue is full of North American Sires.

In the Northern Sale 126 of the 131 yearlings are by North American stallions. In the Southern Sale 236 of the 266 yearlings up for grabs are by North American stallions.

It is a real shame that more yearlings are not bred to North American time, that is with January or February birth dates as the North American market is exploding. More on this later!

Anyway, It’s All About Faith !

This outstanding 2-year-old colt is by Captaintreacherous out of Veste and was a $130,000 sale from the 2019 Breckon Farms Yearling Draft, for the Hardwood Breeding Syndicate.

It’s All About Faith is a member of the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen barn, the colt led most of the way for driver Mark Purdon in the first heat of the Breckon Farms Young Guns Series in a slick 1:56.4 at Alexandra Park, Auckland on Friday night (Dec. 13).

It's All About Faith, who was having his first start, clocked 56.3 for the last half and 28.3 for the final quarter.

It's All About Faith is out of the Group 1 winning Christian Cullen mare Veste (1:57.1), who has left four winners - all inside 1:58 - from four starters, and is a member of the same maternal family as the dual New Zealand Cup winner Il Vicolo, Gotta Go Cullen and Stunin Cullen, all million dollar winners.

It's All About Faith is closely related to Lot 61 in the Breckon Farms Draft for the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale.

This Colt called Whiz On Bye is by American Ideal from the 1:59 winning Art Major mare Vivacious Madonna who in turn is a half-sister to Group 1 winning mare Coburg, the dam of Veste who is now the dam of impressive first up two-year-old winner It's All About Faith.

Whiz On Bye is the first foal of Vivacious Madonna.