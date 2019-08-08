Day At The Track

It's Atlanta Vs Manchego at Tioga Sunday

04:16 AM 08 Aug 2019 NZST
Nichols, NY - Tioga Downs will host the Grand Circuit Crawford Farms FFA Trot and Joie De Vie FFA Mare Trot stakes this Sunday with a matinee post time of 1:00pm.
 
The $148,000 Crawford Farms drew a field of six that includes the venerable 2015 Hambletonian champ Pinkman as well as winner of last week's Vincennes trot on Hambo Day, Mission Accepted.
 
Eight top trotting mares will contest the $132,000 Joie De Vie led by the prolific 2018 Hambletonian winner Atlanta who will face the streaking Manchego on Sunday.
 
Horses for both races are requires to report to the Stakes Barn at Tioga by 8:00 pm on Saturday.
 
Also scheduled for the Sunday card are the eliminations for the Empire Breeders Classic for pacing fillies and colts.
 
With just nine fillies declared for the race there is no elimination needed and they will all go straight to the $232,700 final on Sunday, August 18.
 
They are listed by post position here:
1. JK American Beauty
2. Fool Me Again
3. DD Delicious
4. Zero Tolerance
5. St Somewhere
6. Gia's Surreal
7. Brooklyn Lilacs
8. Hurrikane Norakane
9. Topville Angelina
 
The colt stake attracted thirteen and that pair of $12,500 elimination races will go on Sunday afternoon with the $238,200 final next Sunday.
 
Questions may be directed to the Racing Office at (607) 699-7688.
 
The complete list of entries may be found on the web.
 
by Nick Salvi, for Tioga Downs
 
