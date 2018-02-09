Boom pacer Cruz Bromac now holds the Tabcorp Park Melton track record following his astonishing first-up harness racing victory on January 27 in a time of 1:50.7 for the 1720m event.

But the time on the night wasn’t officially recognised owing to major electrical issues which had the timing system at odds with itself before being timed and re-timed by officials again later in the week.

Independent clockers confirmed the time of 1:50.7.

Sectionals of 27.2, 27.2, 28.2 and 28.6 seconds.

And the confusion was quickly dispelled.

The previous record was held by Cold Major at 1:50.8 when successful in the Gr.3 $30,000 Bertocchi FFA on February 6, 2016.

Cruz Bromac was resuming from a 12 month layoff and overcame a second-line draw to score convincingly from Mar Nien and Mach Cruiser.

“It’s great to have it confirmed, we thought on the night he would’ve gone close to the record but now it’s official so it’s extra special. He’s a great talent and it was a super training effort by Dean (Braun – trainer) given his time away from the races.” Co-owner Pauline McColgan said.

Cruz Bromac track record

The following week, Cruz Bromac as a short priced favourite behind Clancys Fobwatch in the Gr.3 $30,000 Pure Steel in a time of 1:54.6 for the 2240m feature.

The Falcon Seelster gelding was forced to work hard over the concluding stages before being dive-bombed late by the hard finishing Clancys Fobwatch.

Connections are now considering a trip to Sydney in the coming weeks for a shot at some of the feature events during the Miracle Mile carnival at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

Options include the Gr.1 $100,000 Miracle Mile qualifiers next week (Saturday 17th) or the Gr.1 $100,000 Bohemia Crystal FFA the following week.

Harnesslink Media