Day At The Track

It was a double nickel Saturday night!

07:08 PM 11 Mar 2018 NZDT
Long Live Rock, harness racing Money Maven, harness racing
Long Live Rock
Chris Brokate Photo
Money Maven
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, March 10, 2018 — It was Double Nickel Saturday night (March 10th), with five-holers Long Live Rock (Dan Dube, $6.20) and Money Maven (Jordan Stratton, $28.20) winning Yonkers Raceway’s co-featured harness racing $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Long Live Rock, from that assigned post position No. 5 in the weekly adult pace, worked out a second-over trip behind an out-the-mile Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum).

Chumlee A, ordered outside his seven rivals, steadily advanced toward 9-5 choice Texas Terror N (Greg Merton) as that one led through intervals of :27.1, :56.4 and 1:25.1.  Texas Terror N owned a diminishing lead in and out of the final turn, with Lone Live Rock closing in.

The latter did get to the former, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.4, matching a season’s-best effort. A seam-slipping Soho Lennon A (Stratton) just missed second, with Chumlee A and Killer Martini (George Brennan) rounding out the payees, the entire octet separated by just 2¾ lengths at the wire.  

For second choice Long Live Rock, a 9-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding owned and trained by Rene Allard, it was his second win in four seasonal starts. The exacta paid $14.60, with the triple returning $67.50.

Any number of Saturday’s high-end pacing participants were prepping for the onset of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series, which begins next Saturday night (March 17th).

The week’s marque trot saw Money Maven, from that post No. 5, easily go up and over early leader (:28.4, :58) In Secret (Brennan). The eight-baller, as the tepid 2-1 choice, had moved to the lead around lone lass NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.).

Back to Money Maven, who made the lead right at the 1:27 three-quarters and opened a length-and-a-quarter in the lane. He widened to three lengths at the wire in season’s-best 1:56.1. Always a Good Time (Dube) and Mostinerestingman (Stalbaum) chased home the winner, while a shuffled NF Happenstance and Zooming (Matt Kakaley) settled for the minors. In Secret faded to sixth.  

For sixth choice Money Maven, a 9-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Kapildeo Singh and trained by Julie Miller, it was second win in six ’18 tries. The exacta paid $202, with the triple returning $918.

Sunday matinees resume March 18th, with first post TBA.

Frank Drucker

