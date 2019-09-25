Day At The Track

Italy's 92nd Derby Trotto to Alrajah One

12:31 AM 25 Sep 2019 NZST
Alrajah One
Alrajah One winning the Derby Trotto Finale
Stefano Grasso/Ippodromi Partenopei Photo

Alrajah One (3m Maharajah-Marcu’-Varenne) scored an upset victory in the 92nd edition of the Derby Trotto Finale (purse 847,000€ ($932,000 US), 2100 meters autostart) with a two length 1.12.6kr victory.

Enrico Bellei teamed the winner that defeated Amon You Sm (3m Love You-Saron Sabte Fe’ Sm-Lemon Dra) reined by Antonio Greppi. Third money went to Antony Leone (3m Lebeccio Grif-Gasping Ferm-Lemon Dra). Aramis Bar finished fourth for Bjorn Goop.

The hot favorite Axl Rose was the early leader before taking a bad step causing a miscue on the backside.

The winner’s pedigree is shown below. Note Granit (1972 m, Ayres-Roquepine) is in the maternal family.

The superb undercard this day included the Premio Grand Prix Turilli (purse 154,000€, 2100 meters autostart) and it showcased a 1.11.3kr victory for Vivid Wise As (5m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) reined by Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Tamure Roc (7f Exploit Caf-Ema Roc-Lemon Dra) was second with Filippo Rocca aboard and third went to Vanesia Ek (5f Exploit Caf-Nike Ek-Varenne) with Bjorn Goop at the lines. Ursa Caf finished fourth. Vivid Wise As was a dominant winner by four widening lengths in the lane.

The Premio Oaks del Trotto (purse 253,000€, 1600 meters autostart, 12 starters), the day’s second main event, went to 1.13.4kr timed Audrey Effe (3f Up And Quick-Simphony Effe-Going Kronos) with Andrea Farolfi the reinsman.

This impressive filly was a gate to wire winner over Alouette teamed with Enrico Baldi with third to Alcatraz Stecca (3f Napoleon Bar-Minut di No-Indro Park) handled by G.P. Minnucci. Arnas Cam took fourth money for Roberto Andreghetti. Andrea Effe is a slick gaited slender filly with a superb stride at full speed. She showed it this evening with an easy two length score.

Two-year olds contested the Premio Oi Dialogoi (purse 8,800€, 1600 meters autostart) this evening at Napoli Agnano, with victory to 1.14.3kr record timed Bleff Dipa (2m Mister JP-Preziosa JW-Let’s` Go). Roberto Vecchione teamed the Holger Ehlert trainee.  The sire Mister JP is a son of Taurus Dream-Baghdad Dream-Yankee Glide. Barbaresco Grif (2f Conway Hall-Maura Grif-Varenne) was second for reinsman Gior. D’Allessandro Jr. and Barenne (2m Varenne-Miss Chip FAS-Pine Chip) was third.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

