Its Academic takes $36K preferred

MILTON, November 30, 2020 – Sophomore trotting colt Its Academic shot up the inside of the streaking Oney Hall to win the $36,000 Preferred Handicap Trot on a snowy-rainy Monday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Searching for a seventh consecutive harness racing win, Oney Hall saw his streak snapped when he made a break nearing the wire. Its Academic and driver Doug McNair were coming up the inside on Oney Hall when the miscue happened. The race-winner appeared poised to power by even before the break, but took full advantage for a three-quarter length score in 1:55.4.

Perfetto and P L Jill were also attacking Oney Hall on the outside and came by to finish second and third, respectively. Oney Hall broke through the wire, finishing fourth.

A three-year-old colt, Its Academic was making his debut for new connections of owner Brad Grant and trainer Richard Moreau. The son of Uncle Peter raced in the Ohio Sires Stakes during the summer months and most recently tackled Grand Circuit company, picking up victories in the Bluegrass and Pegasus.

Monday evening’s contest saw Its Academic move to the lead before the opening-quarter and stretch out a parked Oney Hall, who didn’t clear to command until nearing the half. Oney Hall’s efforts for the front took him to the half in :56.3 before he led to three-quarters in 1:27.1 with Perfetto first-up at his wheel and P L Jill second-over.

Sylvain Filion did his best to keep Oney Hall together down the lane prior to the break. The four-year-old gelding was undefeated in six starts since joining the McIntosh barn prior to Monday’s start.

Its Academic is now seven for 14 on the season and 13 for 24 overall. His Woodbine debut victory pushes him to $326,232 in seasonal earnings and $455,234 in career earnings.

A $2 win ticket on Its Academic returned $17.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.