Itsrockandroll A captures the Open Handicap pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night. At the start of the race, Itsrockandroll A left quickly, and driver Corey Callahan was able to settle into third.

Trojan Banner N and Shneoncrzydiamond A disputed the early lead. Trojan Banner N won that early battle and led the field to the quarter in 28.1. Itsrockandroll A took his cue and sprinted from third past the quarter to gain command reaching the half in 56.1.

Goldberg, normally on the lead, raced from off the pace and rallied on the outside picking up horses one by one down the backstretch.

The three quarters were reached in 1:24.1

Goldberg was able to grab the lead but not the rail as a stubborn Itsrockandroll A fought back at the top of the stretch.

In the deep stretch, Itsrockandroll A retained the lead late, and won by a neck, as the even odds favorite. The race time was 1:51.2

Itsrockandroll A ( A Rocknroll Dance ) is owned by Michael Casalino Jr. and Dylan Davis. Dylan Davis trained and Corey Callahan was the driver.

Goldberg finished 2nd for trainer Brenda Teague and driver Montrell Teague.

Itsrockandroll A

Rollwithpapajoe was third for trainer Jennifer Bongiorno and driver Tony Morgan.

Racing resumes at Dover Downs on Monday. Post time is 4:30 pm.