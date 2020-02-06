Ivy's changing lives beyond the track

Pictures of Angela and Ivy are by Josie Hayden of the Herald Sun

Ivy's "beautiful nature" helped trots trainer Nick and horse lover Angela overcome difficult times and shown them "what life is all about".

The racehorse who couldn't compete has left a much more profound impact than any race win could do, in an extraordinary life-after-racing story.

It begins with trainer Nick Beale, who speaks with deep-seated fondness about a 2014 mare who failed so dismally in her racing career she was never officially named.

Pacing bred, but with an inclination to trot, the daughter of Grinfromeartoear and Miss Superlative was tried at both gaits but lacked the co-ordination or ability to be competitive at either.

“She always had a beautiful nature and tried really hard to please but lacked speed as a pacer and couldn’t balance herself at top speed as a trotter,” Nick said.

“I even galloped her one day and she couldn’t break 32 for a quarter.

“Perhaps with maturity she may have improved, but honestly, she was never going to make it to the races. For a long, long time though, she was the best thing in my life – perhaps she even stopped me ending it – and I owe her for that.”

Nick acknowledges that when the mare, now known as Ivy, joined his stable, he was in a dark place and struggling with his mental health.

“She became my light at the end of the tunnel and made life fun. She helped me to turn things around, gave me a reason to keep going," he said.

“Horses have the ability to pick up on your emotions but there’s no sense of judgement. You form a really strong connection.”

Inevitably, the practicalities of training racehorses became a priority and Ivy was retired.

“If I had my own property there’s no question I would have kept her because I loved her but I didn’t have that choice,” Nick said.

Enter Harness Racing Victoria's HERO Program, Gippsland teen Angela Pearson-McIntosh and a new chapter in the story.

Angela’s family had previously re-educated a number of standardbreds under the HERO banner and welcomed Ivy with open arms.

They intended to saddle train and rehome the mare before fate stepped in and she found her most perfect happily ever after.

“My stepdad says that as soon as he laid eyes on Ivy, he knew that she would be a keeper, and when she arrived home my mum and I instantly fell in love,” Angela recalled.

“It was pretty much decided there and then that she would be my special project.”

Timing, as they say, is everything. Like Nick, Angela was finding life tough

“When Ivy came to us, I was having a bit of a rough time in school and it affected my life at home,” Angela said.

“With some other personal issues going on it felt as though life was pushing down on me and I wasn’t sure how to carry the weight.

“But then I got the opportunity to work with this horse and it gave me something to look forward to when I got home from school.

“I know it may sound a bit cliched but it’s true. Ivy gave me a reason to get up in the morning and a reason to fight for happiness. She saved me in her own little way.”

Angela and Ivy are kicking serious life after racing goals.

They attend pony club each month, participate in freshman showjumping events and regularly practice at the Tooradin Estate cross country course.

Their first show even produced two blue ribbons.

“No horse has ever changed my perspective on life the way that Ivy has, she’s shown me what life is all about,” Angela said proudly.

“She has taught me to keep trying over and over again no matter how many times I may get it wrong.

“And to believe there is a way to achieve the things we would like to have in life no matter how long it takes or what obstacle is in our way.

“Now that I have Ivy and she has me, we can both improve and overcome anything because we are a team that always tries to please one another.

“I believe that one day we will be able to achieve whatever we put our minds to.”

Nick follows Ivy’s progress via social media but can’t bring himself to accept the invitation to visit just yet.

“It brings me so much pride and happiness to know she’s been given this opportunity to have a new life outside racing. I’d love to see her, but it would be too hard. I’m not sure I could go home without her,” he said.