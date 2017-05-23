Day At The Track

J A T O invited to race in Sweden on Elitlopp Day

01:57 AM 23 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
J A T O, harness racing
J A T O, seen here recently winning at the Meadowlands, is going to race in the under card at Sovalla Racetrack in Sweden on Elitlopp Day Sunday.
Lisa Photo

He started out his career racing in the New York Sire Stakes Fair Circuit and now J A T O has received and accepted the biggest invitation of his life. He is going to race in Sweden at Solvalla Racetrack on Elitlopp Day this coming Sunday, May 28.

The five-year-old gelding by Big Apple Deli from the Credit Winner mare, Highwaytoheaven, is currently being trained and will be driven by the world renowned Swedish horseman, Ake Svandstedt. J, A T O is co-owned by the Our Horse Cents Stable of Melville, NY with Rossie Smith of Greenville, NY.

Longtime owner, Eugene Kurzrok, of The Horse Cents Stable, confirmed this morning that J A T O is leaving today for Sweden.

“He (J A T O) will be racing in an undercard event for a purse of $180,000,” Kurzrok said. “and this is the first time I have ever had a horse race in Sweden. This is very exciting; the whole sport of harness racing is exciting. Unfortunately, I will not be going over to watch him race.”

A career winner of $157,808 and a record of 1:54 at age four, J A T O has come a long way since the NYSS Fair Circuit. This year he already has two wins, three second place and two third place finishes in just seven starts.

He recently won at the Meadowlands, beating Melady’s Monet in 1:54.1 and the week prior, won at Yonkers Raceway in 1:56.3.

Growing up, J A T O was the stablemate with the top trotter, Dayson, and now travels to Sweden with the great Resolve as his new stablemate.

At age two and three, J A T O was a terror on the New York Sire Stakes Fair Circuit, winning 25 of his 27 starts.

By Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

J A T O invited to race in Sweden on Elitlopp Day
23-May-2017 01:05 AM NZST
Fear The Dragon stuns Huntsville
22-May-2017 21:05 PM NZST
Big recovery by Lakeside Ms Queen
22-May-2017 18:05 PM NZST
Roland N Rock delivers in Aces feature
22-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Arsenal fires bullets start to finish
22-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
The Last Chapter wins at Tioga
22-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
John Macdonald trainee finally
22-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News