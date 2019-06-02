J-Bo's Albergo wins again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Jenn Bongiorno barn has been on a roll all meeting long at the Meadowlands, and on Saturday night, 'J-Bo' standout Albergo Hanover won his third straight at the Big M and fourth in a row overall by taking the $30,000 featured harness racing Preferred pace for 4-year-olds in a lifetime-best 1:49.

"I'm not surprised at how good he's been," said Bongiorno, who entered the weekend second in the Big M trainer dash-win standings (with 29) and tops in win percentage (31). "But I am more impressed with him each and every week. He won a Pennsylvania Sire Stake for us last year, so we always knew there was talent there."

The son of Well Said -Allamerican Celeb, who continued his hot streak despite bumping up from non-winners of six to the Preferred ranks, had that talent on display Saturday, coming first over after leader Hayden Hanover, who had reached the half in :54.4, down the backside. Joe Bongiorno, Jenn's brother and driver, kept his horse alive racing first over while inching closer to the leader and under serious late urging surged past Hayden Hanover at the conclusion of a heated stretch duel to win by a determined head. Hudson Phil was third.

"Being first up into Hayden - whom I consider a stakes horse - was a little nerve-racking for me," said Jenn. "But the truth is, this horse is so talented and has such a big heart, I knew he wouldn't embarrass himself."

Albergo Hanover, who paid $9.60 as the second choice in the wagering, stayed perfect in four starts this year and has now won 11-of-31 lifetime, good for earnings of $143,409 for owner Gestion J Y Blais Inc.

So Jenn, is Albergo Hanover as good as your None Bettor A, who has won four straight at the Big M in sub-1:50, the most recent in 1:48.4?

"I don't know," said Jenn. "None Bettor is 6 and Albergo is 4. They both are really nice and, truthfully, I am just so grateful to have these amazing animals under my care."

A LITTLE MORE: All-source wagering came oh-so-close to the magic $3-million mark, as a total of $2,967,772 was bet on the 13 races. ... The always popular 50-Cent Pick-4 took huge action, as a total of $120,505 was poured into the pot, good for the second biggest Pick-4 pool of the year, surpassed only by the $134,614 bet on March 2. ... Yonkers standout Jason Bartlett drove three winners on the card while George Brennan, Victor Kirby and Joe Bongiorno all had two apiece. ... The 50-Cent Pick-5 saw a sequence where winner's odds were 15-1, 11-1, 58-1, 6-1 and 1-5, and when the dust cleared, one shrewd player betting into the Western NY OTB hub walked away with $32,091.10. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little

Meadowlands Media Relations