Day At The Track

Super High-Five returns $76,000

05:55 PM 14 Jul 2018 NZST
Tactical Landing, harness racing
Tactical Landing, an $800,000 yearling sale purchase, won for the first time in 1:53.1 from just four starts and now heads to The Hambletonian
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It was a night for the harness racing bettors at the Meadowlands Friday night, with big carryovers in the 50-Cent Pick-5 and Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five, as well as a third straight 50-Cent Pick-4 that saw big action.

The Pick-5, which had a carryover of $28,976, saw $192,177 in "new" money poured into the pot, for a total of $221,153. For many, the wager played out as a Pick-4 would, as 4-5 favorite Greenshoe won the payoff leg (Race seven) with ease. For those who had the first four winners as well (the odds: 12-1, 6-1, 2-1 and 6-1), the payoff was a handsome $3,536.

After failing to break the six-figure barrier for two months, the 50-Cent Pick-4 reached the $100,000 mark for a third straight time ($108,434), and after a sequence that saw winner's odds of 2-1, 3-5, 3-1 and 4-5, the return of $71.40 was respectable given that two odds-on favorites scored.

The 13th and last race of the night was the big one, as the Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five had a mandatory payout. The carryover heading in was $276,939, and after an additional $260,783 was wagered, the total pool was a gigantic $537,722. Those holding tickets with the winning combination of 1-3-10-7-4 cashed in big, walking away with $76,472.76.

SUTTON SCORES IN FEATURE: Sutton ($6.40 to win as the second choice) took the feature, the $20,000 Preferred Handicap for trotters, impressively for Team Orange Crush, driver Andy and trainer Julie Miller.

The 5-year-old son of Donato Hanover stopped the clock in a lifetime-best 1:50.4. It was 2½ lengths back to second-place finisher Dunbar Hall. Sutton won for the 10th time in 35 career starts and upped his lifetime earnings to $503,288.

MELANDER AND SEARS DOUBLE UP: Trainer Marcus Melander and driver Brian Sears scored twice on the card with heavy favorites.

Greenshoe ($3.60) took the New Jersey Sire Stakes final for 2-year-old colts and geldings on the trot in 1:53.3 to remain unbeaten in two pari-mutuel starts, while Speed Titan ($3.20) hit the wire in 1:56.1 in her first-ever betting race in taking her division of the Kindergarten Classic for 2-year-old trotting fillies.

A LITTLE MORE: David Miller recorded a natural hat trick, driving the winners of the last three races on the card, including 12-1 shot Super S Yzerman, who topped the JSH5. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,790,750. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and features the $701,830 Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace. Overall, more than $2.5 million is up for grabs over the course of seven stakes events on the 14-race card. ... At 11 a.m., a new era in Big M history will begin as wagers on professional sports events will be offered in the track's new Fanduel Sports Book @ Victory Sports Bar.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

