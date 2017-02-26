Jacksrluckytoo unleashes late rally in feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 25, 2017) - Jacksrluckytoo unleashed his patented late rally to win the Saturday night harness racing pacing feature at the Meadowlands in 1:52.1.

The 5-year-old Michigan sired gelding by He's All That has regained the top form that saw him earn close to $100,000 last year.

Bettor Rock On set up shop on the front end through a :28.3 opening quarter and a half mile in :56.2. Corey Callahan kept the winner of last week's Open Handicap at Saratoga on the lead past three quarters in 1:24.1. That's when favored Ontario Success (Joe Bongiorno) made the front, only to be swallowed up by the furious rally of Jacksrluckytoo.

"This horse is so much fun to drive when he is on top of his game," said winning driver Jim Marohn, Jr. "The Harmons have him back on his game and I know I can drive him with a lot of confidence every week."

Jacksrluckytoo has won two in a row and has already won four times in 2017. He has 18 career wins.

Marohn won three races to take over the top spot on the 2017 driving standings at the Meadowlands. Marohn now holds a 41-40 lead over Brett Miller.

Earlier in the night, stakes winner Rockeyed Optimist bounced back from a dull seasonal debut to score a powerful win in 1:51. He was driven by John Campbell, who also won three times, for trainer Steve Elliott.

Total handle was $2,634,833 on the 12-race card.

Live racing resumes Thursday with a 9-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m.

Justin Horowitz

