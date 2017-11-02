Tetrick and Jag Out best in $25,000 pace

DOVER, Del--- Jag Out, with harness racing driver Tim Tetrick in the bike, won as she pleased in the $25,000 Filly and Mares Open pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

After winning six times on the Tuesday card, Tetrick had to settle for a driving double edging closer to his 10,000 career victory. In the feature Jag Out pulled away from six foe heading to the far turn and waltzed home a 1:52.4 winner, equaling her lifetime mark. Nick Surick trains and co-owns the American Ideal -Impertinent five-year-old with Ben Hockspring and JL Benson Stables. It was her fifth win of the campaign and lifts her seasonal earnings to $141,670. Terror At Night (Allan Davis) was runner-up with Miss me Yet (Montrell Teague) third.

Artrageous, who had been racing in the New York Sire Stakes this Summer, won the secondary $18,000 female feature for Art Stafford Jr. The Art Major -In Deep Thought filly won for the third time in her last four outings scoring a new record 1:54 conquest. Holly Case, Bonnie Benson, Jan Johannsen and Art Stafford own the five-time winner this year. Spanish Dream (Vic Kirby) saw her two-straight win credit end finishing second. Rewind Again (Corey Callahan) took third money.

Tim Tetrick, Corey Callahan, Vic Kirby, owner JoAnn Looney King, trainer Jim King and owner-trainer Nick Surick had two wins each.

GIANT THURSDAY CARD ENDS DOVER DOWNS FIRST WEEK

A $30,000 Preferred pace, a $25,000 and a $21,000 3&4-Year-Old Open plus a $35,000 Claiming pace top an outstanding program at Dover Downs to end the first week of the 2017-2018 meet on Nov. 2. First Post is 4:30 p.m.

Rich Pollucci’s Christen Me N, one of the most touted of recent New Zealand imports, fresh from an impressive 1:51.1 victory at Harrington. The $2-million winner will be driven by Tim Tetrick for trainer Jim King. Sunfire BlueChip, a $1.27 million winner himself, owned by John and Jim Fielding, Brixton Medical and R.A.W. Equine along with Christina Takter starts from outside post 6 in the select field reined by Yannick Gingras. Soto, who has been hard-to-beat at Dover, drew the rail for trainer Eric Ell and owners, Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta and leaves from post 1 with Art Stafford Jr. in the bike.

The other competitors are Mike Casalino’s Super Imposed N with Pat Berry, Henderson Farm’s Bushwacker and Andrew McCarthy and Vic Kirby driving G.P. Calloway, Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing’s Sweet Rock.

In the $25,000 Open, Mildred Ventriglio’s Kid PK (Tony Morgan). R.J. Thomas’ El Bloombito (Gingras) and Josh Green’s Poisionous (Tetrick) head an eight-horse field.

A $21,000 3&4 Year-Old Open, A $35,000 Claimer, two $18,000 and a $16,000 Winners Over pace head the strong supporting card.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick-5 is now featured starting with the 2nd race. A late daily double closes the program in races 12 and 13.

