Jag Out wins $55,000 feature

YONKERS, NY, Friday, August 11, 2017 - A pocketed Jag Out (Brent Holland, $18.60) proved best Friday night (Aug. 11th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $55,000 filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away alertly from post position No. 4, Jag Out made the first lead, then gave it up to HP Sissy (Dan Dube) before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile.

It was a :56.3 intermission before Freeze Out (Joe Bongiorno) moved first, from sixth. He then was relegated to a poor tow from just-over-even-money favorite Darlinonthebeach (Brian Sears). That one did nothing for the back markers as HP Sissy found a 1:24.4 three-quarters.

'Sissy' owned a length-and-a-half lead in the lane, but Jag Out moved out and moved by. The margin was a neck in a season's-best 1:53.2. Betabcool (George Brennan) offered good pace on both ends of the mile to grab second, with HP Sissy, Arielle Lynn (Eric Goodell) and Newborn Sassy (Jordan Stratton) settled for the remainder.

Darlinonthebeach wound up sixth.

For sixth choice Jag Out, a 5-year-old daughter of American Ideal co-owned owned by (trainer) Nick Surick, J L Benson Stable and Bert Hochsprung, it was her fourth win in a dozen seasonal starts. The exacta paid $85.50, the triple returned $601 and the superfecta paid a palindromic $2,552.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Aug. 12th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,485.47.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker