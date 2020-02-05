Luvhavinfun doing just that

A decent mare and a fun-loving name seems to be all you need for harness racing racetrack success these days . At least that’s what Luvhavinfun is preaching.

The Courtney Slater trained runner has quickly notched up 4 wins from just 10 starts and is back on a winning streak with back-to-back victories in the past fortnight with a win at Maryborough on the 23rd of January followed up by an almost effortless display at Charlton on the 30th when able to sit in the one-out one-back position and make a late claim wide on the track. This latest run of victories is the second time in her short career that Luvhavinfun has doubled-up with a Geelong-Penrith brace of wins coming in late July-early August.

To watch Luvhavinfun win at Maryborough click here.

To watch Luvhavinfun win at Charlton click here.

It’s often hard to assess the real ability of a horse when racing around some of the more rural or country tracks but if you dig a little deeper into the race-day performances then you’re likely to make the picture a little bit clearer…

A sound indicator of ability may have come in the form of a fighting 4th on the 12th of December when racing at Hamilton.

On that occasion Luvhavinfun,who was sent out third favourite, faced an awkward second line draw and soon found herself at the rear of the field ,obtaining a three wide-with-cover position late in the running Luvhavinfun was able to mount a decent initial bid in the run home and close down the outer behind none other than the progressive Jim Barker trained Good Faith.

Good Faith has since gone on to place in a Victorian Oaks heat and been an unlucky recipient of a check when mounting a run late in the Victorian Oaks Final itself.

Such comparisons between horses can seem trivial and are often misplaced but when you marry the consistent form-line and sound times run by Luvhavinfun then you’d suggest that connections have reason to be optimistic about the mares future.

A close relation of Luvhavinfun is being sold at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale. Lot 79, “Big Boy Louie” Offered by Breckon Farms is a Bettor’s Delight colt out of a 1/2 sister to Luvhavingfun in the 8-time winner Big Lucy. Big Lucy has already met with broodmare success having left the Brendon Hill trained winner Louis Litt who won his second start before being exported to Australia recently.

Australasian harness fans will know the exploits of the wider bloodlines here too with this being the family of the Group 1 placed Franco Hendrix (10 wins, $114’000) Forty Thieves (12 wins) and the sub 1.52 pacer in Regulus who placed 3rd in the 2013 NZ Kindergarten Stakes behind Messini.

Ben McMillan