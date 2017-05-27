Day At The Track

Outsider Jewel Lehigh A takes $55,000 Open

03:23 PM 27 May 2017 NZST
Gabby Trmal photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 26, 2017- A perfect-trip Jewel Lehigh A (Dan Dube, $55.50) lit up the harness racing tote board Friday night (May 26th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $55,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away sixth from post position No. 3 in her first try against the big girls, Jewel Lehigh A saw much action unfold in front of her. Apple Bottom Jeans (George Brennan) made the lead from post No .7 before a 27-second opening quarter-mile.

She then gave it to an intermission (:56.1) move by Blacknsweet Adda A (Greg Merton), and when that one took over, She'sjustadelight N (Ron Cushing)-back locally after some fine work in the Blue Chip Matchmaker-was left naked, as the empress with no clothes.

She'sjustadelight N pressed the issued in and out of a 1:24.3 three-quarters, with the heroine of this missive latching on to a perfect tow. After 'Justadelight' wore down Blacknsweet Adda A (that one backpedaling to last), Jewel Lehigh A had dead aim on the new leader and the winner's circle.

She went on by a stubborn life-best, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. She'sjustadelight N was a solid second, with Al Raza N (Eric Abbatiello) third. Apple Bottom Jeans crossed the line fourth, but saw her finish flipped with Dublin Rose (Jason Bartlett) for going inside the cones.

For rank outsider Jewel Lehigh A, a 6-year-old Down Under daughter of Cammibest owned by Michael Goldberg and trained by Andrew Harris, it was her fourth win in 13 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $709, with the triple returning $2,856. The race also completed an all-Dube Pick 3, which returned $1,017. 

Dube won five races during the 11-race program.

Saturday night (May 27th), the Raceway presents two of its premier stakes event of the season.

$140,770 Lismore (3-year-old pacing fillies)

6th race -- approx. post 8:50 PM

1-Warrawee Sunshine             Tim Tetrick

2-Caviart Cherie                      Jason Bartlett

3-Caviart Ally                         Andrew McCarthy

4-Agent Q                               Dave Miller

5-Big City Betty                     Jim Marohn Jr.

6-Gotthisone Hanover            George Brennan

7-Tequila Monday                   Brian Sears

8-Ashlee’s Spitfire                  Dan Dube

 

$300,000 Art Rooney Pace (3-year-old open)

8th race -- approx. post 9:30 PM

1-Mac’s Jackpot,g                   Jason Bartlett

2-Miso Fast                             Matt Kakaley

3-Downbytheseaside              Dave Miller

4-Rollin’ About,g                    Brent Holland

5-Funknwaffles,g                    Brian Sears

6-Summer Side                       Tim Tetrick

7-Henry the Dragon                Montrell Teague

8-Stealth Bomber                    Brett Miller

g-gelding, remainder are colts  

There’s also a racing hat giveaway (one per Empire Club member, while supplies last).

Since no one took down Friday’s Pick 5, Saturday’s gimmick begins with a carryover of $3,231.94 (50-cent base wager, races 7 through 11).

Frank Drucker

