Marohn Jr. 4,000th - Foiled Again 97th win

WILKES-BARRE PA - The C.K.G. Billings Amateur driving Series made its annual fall stop at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Saturday night, and driver Joseph Lee added another win to the best season of his sulky career when he guided Soul Train to a 1:57.4 harness racing victory in 29-degree weather.

No fewer than five horses in the field of seven had made a move prior to the 5/8-mile point - the sixth became the Trainforthefuture gelding Soul Train, who followed backstretch cover three-wide, continued on three-wide uncovered on the turn, and proved the strong stretch horse after the early battles, catching Aventure, whose cover he had followed by 1¼ lengths while boosting his career earnings to $352,441. Al Annunziata conditions the winner for Blindswitch Racing Stable, Good Friends Racing Stable, and Santo Farina.

Harness racing is often referred to as "a game of hyphenates" because many participants have two, sometimes more, jobs, and the 38-year-old Lee is a financial advisor, assistant equipment manager in the New York Yankees clubhouse, and musician when he's not producing the best single season of his life - he now has 14 visits to Victory Lane this season, and taking this $12,000 race boosted his seasonal lifetime earnings to $71,487, his highest figure ever.

Driver Jim Marohn Jr. made personal history later in the card, guiding the Badlands Hanover gelding Big N Bad home first. It was the 4000th victory of a career that started in 2002 for Marohn, the son of longtime Yonkers/Roosevelt top gun Jim Marohn Sr., who continues to add higher numbers to his 2017 best totals ever - now at 440 victories and earnings of $4.5 million - as he continues in a fierce battle with Simon Allard for second-place in the PcD driving win category, behind leader George Napolitano Jr.

The Wayfaring Man was a convincing pocket rocket in Saturdays $17,000 pacing feature, rewarding the public's faith by reporting home first by ¾ of a length in 1:52.2. Matt Kakaley handled the Dragon Again gelding for trainer Ron Burke and Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, and M 1 Stables LLC. The race afterwards, Kakaley and Burke were back in front of the photographer with another Dragon Again gelding - the "grand old man," Foiled Again, who at age 13 posted the 97th victory in his storied career, raising his bankroll further into world-record status, now $7,550,278 for Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, and JJK Stables LLC.

Earlier in the week the Andover Hall gelding Upfront Billy was named Pocono's Trotter of the Year, but evidently word didn't get to too many supporters on Saturday, as he made every pole a winning in 1:55.1 for driver George Napolitano Jr. and trainer Mark Ford - the latter co-owner with Up Front Racing LLC - while returning a very generous $21.00.

PHHA / Pocono