JPD wins Christmas Day with Erabella Madrik

December 25, 2017 - The Prix de Beaumont-de-Lomanges (purse €54,000, 2175 meters, nine monte starters) began the Christmas Day harness racing activity at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes and the 1.12.9kr timed victory was earned by 2/1 Daytona Jet (4f Goetmals Jet -Run For Jet) with Mlle Mathilde Collet in the irons for trainer Stephane Meunier and Ecurie du Londel.. 39/1 Doyale For d’Am (4f Goetmals Wood -Royale For You) took second for P.Ph. Ploquin and 2.4/1 Diva Fatale (4f Neoh Jiel ) was third for jockey David Thomain.

The Prix des Begonias (purse €35,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) for two year olds went to 2.3/1 Fastissime (2m Ready Cash -Ivre de Victoire) with Yoann Lebourgeois up. Philippe Allaire is the breeder/trainer and Fredrik Sauque is the owner of the now two time winner in three starts. 12/1 Flambeau Royal (2m Look de Star -Rodea Josselyn) and driver David Thomain was second, ahead of 1.8/1 favorite Fredo Griff (2m Love You -Royale de Bea) handled by Mathieu Mottier and Ecurie Griff and trainer Dominque Mottier.

The Quinte+ Prix de Craon (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters) was a good one with 52/1 Bandit Hornline (7m San Pellegrino -Dash Girl) home the winner for Eric Raffin timed in 1.13.8kr. Robert Bergh trains for owner Stall Askbollen. 2.8/1 Auch (7g Niky -Migraine) was second for Charles J, Bigeon and owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 65/1 Brut de la Cote (6g Kepler ) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Sebastien Guarato. 13/1 Re Doc (7g Love You ) was fourth and 19/1 Quincy Frontline (8g Rotation ) was fifth. Super Fez and Diamond complete the check earners. There were no exact order Q+ tickets.

The Prix du Merlerault (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, eight three year old filly starters) produced a gate to wire victory for 5.8/1 Erabella Madrik (3f Ready Cash -Talina Madrik) trained by Yves Boireau for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois timed in 1.13.7kr. Dubois recorded career victory 1364 in 6679 starts since 1982 (20.4% win percentage).

2.9/1 Elite de Jiel (3f Niky -Quick Star de Jiel) was just-missed second for Franck Ouvrie and trainer J.L. Dersoir. Third was 1.8/1 favorite Else de Belfonds (3f Tornado Bello -Taifa) for owner/trainer/driver Thomas Levesque.

Holiday action also took place at Cagnes-sur-Mer with the featured Grand Prix de Noel (Gr. III, purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) with the 1.14.4kr victory to 3/2 favorite Uniflosa Bella (9f Jag de Bellouet -Koctiflosa Gede). J. Ch. Feron teamed the J-P Marmion owned trainee. 2.4/1 Viking Blue (8g Prodigious -Idole Blue) was second for trainer/driver Yannick Alain Briand. 15/1 Another (7m Kool du Caux -Calmness) took third for Ch. A. Mary and fourth was 5.6/1 Altesse du Mirel (7f Ready Cash -Ina de Mirel) for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse.

Vercruysse later won the Prix du Closher de Belvedere (purse €20,000, 2925 meters, 14 starters) with 1.16.4kr timed and 2.1/1 favorite Donoratico (4g Singalo -Quimera) that Eric Prudhom trains for J. L. Yacono.

The Christmas action also occurred at Mons Ghlin and featured the Grand Prix de Noel Belgique (purse €8,400, 2850 meters, nine starters). 2.7/1 second choice Gosip Sidney (7g SJs Photo -Super Sidney scored for Marc Huygens driving for trainer Mme L. Huygens-de Witte and owner Pascal Vander Rasieren. 4/5 favorite and great veteran Ru de l’Airou (12g Cygnus d’Odyssee -Cour d’Intheville) was second for owner/driver Sven Hoste and trainer Jean Marc Chaineux. 5.3/1 By Vivant (12g Armbro Kaiser -Elady) took third for Roger VanRoy.

The day’s featured Grand Criterium Belgique (three year open, purse €10,800, 2300 meters autostart, seven starters) went to 4/5 favorite and 1.17.4kr timed Kazan Vrijthout (3m From Above -Yael Boko) driven by Rik Ebbinge for trainer J.W.M. Engwerda. 8.1/1 Kirr Royal (3f Sugar Trader -Belle Percz WG) was second for Rik Dupuydt and 16/1 Kamukana Vrijthout (3g Love You -Duenna Transs R) landed the third check for Nico dHaunens.

The coming weekend is highlighted by the next “B” qualifier for the Prix d’Amerique, the Gr. II Grad Prix de Bourgogne.

The first pass entries (30) are shown below and will be narrowed significantly as the week moved ahead. The early entrants include some that have earned a Prix d’Amerique start - Billie de Montfort, Bird Parker, Bold Eagle, Charly du Noyer, Doria Desbois, Readly Express, Ringostarr Treb, and Valko Jenilat.

12/31/17 C4 - GRAND PRIX DE BOURGOGNE 120 000€

Of interest to FR trotting enthusiasts may be the driving leaders. As of today3 J-M Bazire had 228 victories, leading Franck Nivard with 200 and Eric Raffin with 186.

