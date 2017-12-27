Day At The Track

JPD wins Christmas Day with Erabella Madrik

07:35 AM 27 Dec 2017 NZDT
Erabella Madrik, harness racing
Erabella Madrik (3f Ready Cash-Talina Madrik)
Le Trot Photo

December 25, 2017 - The Prix de Beaumont-de-Lomanges (purse €54,000, 2175 meters, nine monte starters) began the Christmas Day harness racing activity at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes and the 1.12.9kr timed victory was earned by 2/1 Daytona Jet (4f Goetmals Jet-Run For Jet) with Mlle Mathilde Collet in the irons for trainer Stephane Meunier and Ecurie du Londel..  39/1 Doyale For d’Am (4f Goetmals Wood-Royale For You) took second for P.Ph. Ploquin and 2.4/1 Diva Fatale (4f Neoh Jiel) was third for jockey David Thomain.

The Prix des Begonias (purse €35,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) for two year olds went to 2.3/1 Fastissime (2m Ready Cash-Ivre de Victoire) with Yoann Lebourgeois up. Philippe Allaire is the breeder/trainer and Fredrik Sauque is the owner of the now two time winner in three starts. 12/1 Flambeau Royal (2m Look de Star-Rodea Josselyn) and driver David Thomain was second, ahead of 1.8/1 favorite Fredo Griff (2m Love You-Royale de Bea) handled by Mathieu Mottier and Ecurie Griff and trainer Dominque Mottier.

The Quinte+ Prix de Craon (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters) was a good one  with 52/1 Bandit Hornline (7m San Pellegrino-Dash Girl) home the winner for Eric Raffin timed in 1.13.8kr. Robert Bergh trains for owner Stall Askbollen. 2.8/1 Auch (7g Niky-Migraine) was second for Charles J, Bigeon and owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 65/1 Brut de la Cote (6g Kepler) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Sebastien Guarato. 13/1 Re Doc (7g Love You) was fourth and 19/1 Quincy Frontline (8g Rotation) was fifth. Super Fez and Diamond complete the check earners. There were no exact order Q+ tickets.

The Prix du Merlerault (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, eight three year old filly starters) produced a gate to wire victory for 5.8/1 Erabella Madrik (3f Ready Cash-Talina Madrik) trained by Yves Boireau for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois timed in 1.13.7kr. Dubois recorded career victory 1364 in 6679 starts since 1982 (20.4% win percentage).

2.9/1 Elite de Jiel (3f Niky-Quick Star de Jiel) was just-missed second for Franck Ouvrie and trainer J.L. Dersoir. Third was 1.8/1 favorite  Else de Belfonds (3f Tornado Bello-Taifa) for owner/trainer/driver Thomas Levesque.

Holiday action also took place at Cagnes-sur-Mer with the featured Grand Prix de Noel (Gr. III, purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) with the 1.14.4kr victory to 3/2 favorite Uniflosa Bella (9f Jag de Bellouet-Koctiflosa Gede). J. Ch. Feron teamed the J-P Marmion owned trainee. 2.4/1 Viking Blue (8g Prodigious-Idole Blue) was second for trainer/driver Yannick Alain Briand. 15/1 Another (7m Kool du Caux-Calmness) took third for Ch. A. Mary and fourth was 5.6/1 Altesse du Mirel (7f Ready Cash-Ina de Mirel) for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse.

Vercruysse later won the Prix du Closher de Belvedere (purse €20,000, 2925 meters, 14 starters) with 1.16.4kr timed and 2.1/1 favorite Donoratico (4g Singalo-Quimera) that Eric Prudhom trains for J. L. Yacono.

The Christmas action also occurred at Mons Ghlin and featured the Grand Prix de Noel Belgique (purse €8,400, 2850 meters, nine starters). 2.7/1 second choice Gosip Sidney (7g SJs Photo-Super Sidney scored for Marc Huygens driving for trainer Mme L. Huygens-de Witte and owner Pascal Vander Rasieren.  4/5 favorite and great veteran Ru de l’Airou (12g Cygnus d’Odyssee-Cour d’Intheville) was second for owner/driver Sven Hoste and trainer Jean Marc Chaineux. 5.3/1 By Vivant (12g Armbro Kaiser-Elady) took third for Roger VanRoy.

The day’s featured Grand Criterium Belgique (three year open, purse €10,800, 2300 meters autostart, seven starters) went to 4/5 favorite and 1.17.4kr timed Kazan Vrijthout (3m From Above-Yael Boko) driven by Rik Ebbinge for trainer J.W.M. Engwerda. 8.1/1 Kirr Royal (3f Sugar Trader-Belle Percz WG) was second for Rik Dupuydt and 16/1 Kamukana Vrijthout (3g Love You-Duenna Transs R) landed the third check for Nico dHaunens.

The coming weekend is highlighted by the next “B” qualifier for the Prix d’Amerique, the Gr. II Grad Prix de Bourgogne.

The first pass entries (30) are shown below and will be narrowed significantly as the week moved ahead. The early entrants include some that have earned a Prix d’Amerique start - Billie de Montfort, Bird Parker, Bold Eagle, Charly du Noyer, Doria Desbois, Readly Express, Ringostarr Treb, and Valko Jenilat.

12/31/17 C4 - GRAND PRIX DE BOURGOGNE 120 000€

 

000011

DROTTNING VIKING

M. NORBERG

-

F

4

2 100

  

BROHIERD. BROHIER

Da 4a 6a 1a Da Da 6a 4a Da 5a 0a 1a 2a 8a 9a Da Da 1a 2a Da

115101'15"1

0000046430

46 430 €

2640

000022

DASTAVIA DE GUEZ

Ecurie VAUTORS

-

F

4

2 100

  

BAZIREJ.M. BAZIRE

6a 2a 2a 1a 1a 4a (16) 3a 3a 8a Da 2a 2a

115101'15"1

0000049170

49 170 €

2205

000033

BALTICA SPORT

P.J. PASCUAL LAVANCHY

-

F

6

2 100

  

ANDREU ADROVERG. ANDREU ADROVER

0a 0m Da 0a 7m 0a Da Da 8a 0a 1a Da 0a 1a 3a 1a Da 1a 1a Da

116701'16"7

0000051872

51 872 €

13493

000044

DARK NIGHT LOVE

S. MOUREAUX

-

F

4

2 100

  

BAZIREJ.M. BAZIRE

4a 1a 8a 0a 1a (16) 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 4a

114101'14"1

0000114900

114 900 €

811

000055

SPARTAN KRONOS

Ecurie TH. &.J. WEBER-BERCHTOLD

-

M

6

2 100

  

LUGAUERC. LUGAUER

0a 4a (16) 1a 2a 1a 1a

110601'10"6

0000250086

250 086 €

8862

000066

SHADOW GAR

S. EREDI DI GUBELLINI

-

F

6

2 100

  

GUBELLINIP. GUBELLINI

0a 5a 4a 1m 1a 2a (16) 1a 1m 0a 7a 3a 8a 7a 7a 2a

110701'10"7

0000321153

321 153 €

247

000077

DAY OR NIGHT IN

S. INVEXBO AB

-

M

5

2 100

  

UNTERSTEINERJ. UNTERSTEINER

3a Da 8a 2a (16) 2a 9a

111301'11"3

0000323702

323 702 €

682

000088

BLOOMA D'HERIPRE

G. WEND

-

F

6

2 100

  

THORELG. THOREL

2a 1a 2a 0a 9a 2a 0a 6a 8a Da Da 4a 2a Dm Dm 3m Dm 4m Da Da

112301'12"3

0000341320

341 320 €

378

000099

CLARA DU PONTSEUIL

J.J. THOMAS

-

F

5

2 100

  

MOINONG. MOINON

1m 5m 9a Dm 8m Dm Da 3m Dm 3m 5m Dm 4m Da 1m 2m 7a 8a Da Da

112601'12"6

0000399210

399 210 €

137

0001010

ROMANESQUE (ITY)

S. CAMPUS RPF

-

M

7

2 100

  

DE COCKM. DE COCK

5a 0a Dm 6a Dm 2a 0a Da 2a 0a 1a 5a Da 5a 0a 3a 1a 6a 5a 0a

111801'11"8

0000419098

419 098 €

467

0001111

URSA MAJOR

Ecurie DANOVER

-

F

9

2 100

  

PROVOOSTS. PROVOOST

0a 0a 0a 0a 0a 0a 0a 0m Da 0a 0a Da 0a Da 6a 0a 4a 0a 6a Da

113001'13"0

0000430000

430 000 €

2720

0001212

CALL ME KEEPER

S. ZET

-

M

7

2 100

  

REDEND. REDEN

9a 4a 6a 2a 1a 7a (16) Da Da 1a Da 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 4a 9a 1a

110601'10"6

0000558890

558 890 €

145

0001313

UZA JOSSELYN

Ecurie RHYTHM & BLUES

-

F

6

2 100

  

AEBISCHERR. AEBISCHER

1a 0a 0a 1a 1a 1a 3a 1a 2a 2a (16) 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 4a 1a 1a

111201'11"2

0000604700

604 700 €

111

0001414

BRIAC DARK

Ecurie G. BAROU

-

M

6

2 100

  

DUVALDESTINT. DUVALDESTIN

0a 1a 2a 5a 1a (16) Da 6a 7a 5a 2a 5a Da 6a 6a 4a 9a 7a 1a Da

111701'11"7

0000630110

630 110 €

53

0001515

VAL ROYAL

Ecurie d. CHARMES

-

M

8

2 100

  

BAZIREJ.M. BAZIRE

1m Da 0a 2a 8a 3a 0a 4m Dm 1m (16) 2a 7a Da 4a 4a 6a 7a 0a 2a

111601'11"6

0000683850

683 850 €

136

0001616

BEST OF JETS

Ecurie J.M. BAUDOUIN

-

M

6

2 100

  

BAUDOUINJ.M. BAUDOUIN

6m 0a 7a 9a 3a 3a Da 4a Da 5a Da Dm Da 6a 6m 0a 7m 5m 2m 0a

110601'10"6

0000706560

706 560 €

389

0001717

CHARLY DU NOYER

Ecurie NORMANDY SPIRIT

-

M

5

2 100

  

ALLAIREP. ALLAIRE

3a 8a 3a Da 2a 2a 7a 1a Da Da Da 1a Da Da 3a 2a 0a 4a Da 1a

110301'10"3

0000775390

775 390 €

33

0001818

RINGOSTARR TREB

E.V.A.M. RACING TROTTERS SRLS

-

M

7

2 100

  

RIORDANJ. RIORDAN

3a Da (14) 0a 2a

112601'12"6

0000851394

851 394 €

2444

0001919

BOOSTER WINNER

Ecurie WINNER

-

M

6

2 100

  

GUARATOS. GUARATO

0a Da 5a 0a 6a 3a 4a 7a 4a 5m 7a 3a 4m 3m 0a 3a 6a 4a 6a 3m

110201'10"2

0000987650

987 650 €

176

0002020

VALKO JENILAT

G. CHAUMONT

-

M

8

2 100

  

GUARATOS. GUARATO

Da 1a 1a 2a 4a 2a 1a 2a 1a 1a 3a 2a 3a 0a 4a 5a 2a 8a 1a 5a

110701'10"7

0001061790

1 061 790 €

11

0002121

AMIRAL SACHA

Ecurie SIDERE

-

M

7

2 100

  

LAMAREF. LAMARE

6a 7a 3a 2a 1a 2a Da Da (16) 0a 8a 1a 1a 3a 1a Da 1a 2a 1a Da

110501'10"5

0001075130

1 075 130 €

44

0002222

PROPULSION

S. ZET

-

M

6

2 100

  

REDEND. REDEN

4a Da 6a 4a (16) 2a

111501'11"5

0001151073

1 151 073 €

572

0002323

BELINA JOSSELYN

Ecurie Y. BERNARD

-

F

6

2 100

  

BAZIREJ.M. BAZIRE

6a 9a 5a Da 1a 3a 1a 4a 2a Da (16) 1a Da Da Da 1a 2a 2a 3a 6a

111101'11"1

0001180830

1 180 830 €

34

0002424

AKIM DU CAP VERT

Ecurie F. ANNE

-

M

7

2 100

  

ANNEF. ANNE

0a 6a 2a 7a 7a 8a Da 7a (16) 3a 8a 8a 2a 4a 3a 1a 3a 2a 2a 3a

110501'10"5

0001307180

1 307 180 €

4070

0002525

LIONEL (NOR)

G. ANTONSEN

-

M

7

2 100

  

REDEND. REDEN

5a 3a 2a 6a Da 3a 4a (16) 2a 0a 0a Da 1a 1a Da Da 8a 1a 1a Da

111701'11"7

0001389138

1 389 138 €

124

0002626

VOLTIGEUR DE MYRT

Ecurie DONATI

-

M

8

2 100

  

DONATIR. DONATI

0a 7a Da 1a 0a 1a Da 3a 8a 5a (16) 3a Da 6a 3a Da 6a 7a 2a 1a

110301'10"3

0001402317

1 402 317 €

283

0002727

WILD HONEY

S. ZET

-

F

5

2 100

  

REDEND. REDEN

9a 0a Da 3a

112901'12"9

0001402941

1 402 941 €

2446

0002828

BIRD PARKER

E. ALLAIRE

-

M

6

2 100

  

ALLAIREP. ALLAIRE

1a 4a 1a 1a 3a 1a 1a 4a 3a 4a 3a 1a 3a 0a 5m 2a 4a 4a 2a 7a

109701'09"7

0001534605

1 534 605 €

35

0002929

BILLIE DE MONTFORT

P. DAUPHIN

-

F

6

2 100

  

GUARATOS. GUARATO

2a 3a 3a 2a 2a 2a 4a 5a 2a 2a 2a (16) 7a 6m 6a 2a 4a 4a 3a 7a

109201'09"2

0001537616

1 537 616 €

23

0003030

BOLD EAGLE

Ecurie P. PILARSKI

-

M

6

2 100

  

GUARATOS. GUARATO

2a 2a 1a 1a 4a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a (16) 1a 2a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a

110101'10"1

0003541620

3 541 620 €

1

Of interest to FR trotting enthusiasts may be the driving leaders. As of today3 J-M Bazire had 228 victories, leading Franck Nivard with 200 and Eric Raffin with 186.

Thomas H. Hicks

