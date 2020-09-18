Jaccka Cooper provides a change of luck

In his debut run, Jaccka Cooper provided a change of luck for owners Charlie and Alisa Smaill.

The Smaills have had a string of placings recently with horses they own and yesterday’s win was welcomed by the couple who were on course to see the win.

Jaccka Cooper is out of Art Major mare Comeon Jaccka which won a race for Ascot Park trainer Wayne Adams.

“She had a bit of speed but didn’t carry on with it,” Charlie said.

Comeon Jaccka is out of Comeon Franco which the Smaills purchased at a Wayne Francis sale in the mid 2000s. Comeon Jaccka was by Holmes Hanover out of Cherubic.

Jaccka Cooper has taken a bit of time to organise but appears to be getting the hang of the racing game.

“He looked quite nice as a three year old and I sent him down to Brett’s but his head didn’t grow with his body. He got upset with grit so we brought him home and turned him out.”

In yesterday’s maiden race Jaccka Copper lead and had to withstand constant pressure throughout the run but he had enough resolve to hang on to win by a neck from Sentry which came up the passing lane.

The A Rocknroll Dance gelding has been to the fore at trials and workouts.

“He’s had four preparation runs and he’s won the lot.”

Smaill who’s held a trainers licence off and on over the years, still like to be hands on at his Riversdale property.

“Usually I do about a month with them before they go to Brett’s. I have a lady who’s worked for me for years. We get them up and running and reasonably fit.”

Smaill mainly breeds trotters these days and particularly likes Janine Jaccka’s three year old colt Jaccka John.

“I quite like him. I also have a Father Patrick that’s a brother to Jasmine Jaccka. He’s a bit headstrong but I quite like him too.”

Meanwhile Paul Andrews trained his first winner when Tad Lincoln won his maiden race at Ascot Park.

The six year old Sir Lincoln gelding out of Lady Writer was bred by John Earl and Tom Kilkelly. Earl trained him initially, then Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis had him for a number of starts. He also had a short stint for Adrian Wohlers before Andrews took him on in June of this year.

He’s had fifteen starts for Andrews and at times has looked as though he could win another race. Andrews has held a license since 1993 and prior to this win has taken horses to the races 147 times.

From gate four driver Mark Hurrell pushed Tad Lincoln forward but was left parked for the first lap before Marika gave him cover. At the 300 Hurrell pulled the gelding out and he came down the middle of the track to win by two lengths from Man I’m Good.

Tad Lincoln was at odds of 28 to 1.