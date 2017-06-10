Day At The Track

Jack Mac breaks record in brilliant win

10:55 AM 10 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chris Lewis.JPG Chicago Bull
Champion reinsman Chris Lewis did not fully extend Jack Mac
Laurie Benson/Albany Advertiser Photo
Chicago Bull
Scott Hamilton Photo

New Zealand import Jack Mac broke a race record when brilliantly winning the first leg of a rich harness racing double in tonight’s $100,000 2YO Pearl Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

Owner-trainer Barry Howlett said the colt, unbeaten in four WA starts, would go on to tackle next month’s $125,000 Golden Slipper Pace (2130m).

Jack Mac, starting a $1.10 favourite in the Pearl, scored by 10.5m by from Rock Me Over ($14.50) and Highroller Joe ($49.60) finished a further 15m back in third place.

Champion reinsman Chris Lewis did not fully extend Jack Mac, who rated 1:55.9 and eclipsed the Pearl race record which had stood since Your Call Lombo clocked 1:57.5 when winning in 2002.

Busselton-based Howlett has improved Jack Mac, who failed to run a place in five Kiwi starts.

“The colt appreciates his new environment and has thrived since recently joining our stable,” Howlett said. “We plan to start him in the Golden Slipper, then he’ll go for a spell.

“Next season’s three-year-old feature events will be on his program.”

Jack Mac broke gait at the start of his Pearl Classic qualifying heat over 2130m on May 30 and he had to race three-wide when advancing from back in the field during early stages.

But the colt was on his best behaviour in gate five last night and he began fast. Lewis let him race outside leader Warriors Code until the final lap.

Jack Mac sprinted clear after the bell and outclassed rivals.

Jack Mac

Chicago Bull returned to racing in sensational fashion winning his first start back since early January rating an impressive 1:53.2 mile rate.

Chicago Bull

By Ernie Manning

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tioga hosts Graduate Series on Sunday
10-Jun-2017 10:06 AM NZST
400+ harness racing fans at Open house
10-Jun-2017 09:06 AM NZST
Deadline for college scholarship fast approaching
10-Jun-2017 09:06 AM NZST
Roaring To Go for the Fan Hanover
10-Jun-2017 04:06 AM NZST
New Pace to cap three nights of harness racing
10-Jun-2017 03:06 AM NZST
Belmont promises big fun at The Meadowlands
10-Jun-2017 03:06 AM NZST
Family fun weekends kick start Summer
09-Jun-2017 16:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News