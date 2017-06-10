Jack Mac breaks record in brilliant win

New Zealand import Jack Mac broke a race record when brilliantly winning the first leg of a rich harness racing double in tonight’s $100,000 2YO Pearl Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

Owner-trainer Barry Howlett said the colt, unbeaten in four WA starts, would go on to tackle next month’s $125,000 Golden Slipper Pace (2130m).

Jack Mac, starting a $1.10 favourite in the Pearl, scored by 10.5m by from Rock Me Over ($14.50) and Highroller Joe ($49.60) finished a further 15m back in third place.

Champion reinsman Chris Lewis did not fully extend Jack Mac, who rated 1:55.9 and eclipsed the Pearl race record which had stood since Your Call Lombo clocked 1:57.5 when winning in 2002.

Busselton-based Howlett has improved Jack Mac, who failed to run a place in five Kiwi starts.