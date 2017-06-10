Jack Mac breaks record in brilliant win

New Zealand import Jack Mac broke a race record when brilliantly winning the first leg of a rich harness racing double in tonight’s $100,000 2YO Pearl Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park.
Owner-trainer Barry Howlett said the colt, unbeaten in four WA starts, would go on to tackle next month’s $125,000 Golden Slipper Pace (2130m).
Jack Mac, starting a $1.10 favourite in the Pearl, scored by 10.5m by from Rock Me Over ($14.50) and Highroller Joe ($49.60) finished a further 15m back in third place.
Champion reinsman Chris Lewis did not fully extend Jack Mac, who rated 1:55.9 and eclipsed the Pearl race record which had stood since Your Call Lombo clocked 1:57.5 when winning in 2002.
Busselton-based Howlett has improved Jack Mac, who failed to run a place in five Kiwi starts.
“The colt appreciates his new environment and has thrived since recently joining our stable,” Howlett said. “We plan to start him in the Golden Slipper, then he’ll go for a spell.
“Next season’s three-year-old feature events will be on his program.”
Jack Mac broke gait at the start of his Pearl Classic qualifying heat over 2130m on May 30 and he had to race three-wide when advancing from back in the field during early stages.
But the colt was on his best behaviour in gate five last night and he began fast. Lewis let him race outside leader Warriors Code until the final lap.
Jack Mac sprinted clear after the bell and outclassed rivals.
Jack Mac
Chicago Bull returned to racing in sensational fashion winning his first start back since early January rating an impressive 1:53.2 mile rate.
Chicago Bull
By Ernie Manning