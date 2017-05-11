Jack Mac is an exciting Pearl prospect

Jack Mac, a recent arrival from New Zealand, looks set to stake a strong claim for victory in the $100,000 Pearl Classic on June 9 by winning the Bruno Falconer Western Crown Classic for harness racing two-year-old colts and geldings at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Trained at Busselton by Barry Howlett, the Mach Three colt is handily drawn at barrier three on the front line and Chris Lewis is sure to take advantage of his excellent gate speed by attempting to burst to an early lead in the 2130m event.

Jack Mac made an impressive Australian debut at Bunbury last Saturday night when he began from barrier five and was trapped three wide for the first 1200m (sixth early and then in third place) before he burst to the front at the 400m and raced away to win by almost 20 metres from Antero and Mister Spot, covering the 1609m journey in 1.55.5.

The quarters were covered in 29.2sec., 28.8sec., 28.8sec. and 28.7sec.

That was his first outing since he finished fifth behind brilliant Art Major colt Alta Maestro in a 1700m heat of the New Zealand Sires Stakes at Cambridge on March 23. He started out wide at barrier seven and raced at the rear before running home solidly from eighth at the bell. The quarters were run in 27.9sec., 29.1sec., 28.3sec. and 28.3sec., with the winner rating 1.53.3

At his previous start, in the group 1 Young Guns Cardigan Bay Stakes over 1700m, Jack Mac, a $49 outsider, began speedily from the No. 2 barrier and then trailed the pacemaker Mach Shard before finishing a sound fourth to that pacer who sprinted over the final 800m in 55.4sec.

Lewis opted to drive Jack Mac ahead of Fight Song, a West Australian-bred gelding he has driven to victory at his only two starts, both over 1684m at Pinjarra. Bunbury trainer John Graham has engaged Micheal Ferguson to drive Fight Song, who will start from the No. 4 barrier in the field of eight.

Fight Song, by Advance Attack , enjoyed the one-out, one-back trail before winning by two lengths from Sheez Impressive on debut on January 9 before he worked hard in the breeze and won narrowly from Diamond Dove on January 23.

Graham will also be represented by Mister Spot, who will start from the prized No. 1 barrier and will be handled by Morgan Woodley. Mister Spot caught the eye at Bunbury last Saturday night when he raced in tenth (and last) position before finishing solidly along the sprint lane to be third behind Jack Mac. Two starts before that Mister Spot made a good debut when he raced wide early and then in the breeze before finishing a close second to Totally Tintin over 1730m at Gloucester Park on February 28.

The Dylan Quadrio-trained Warriors Code will be driven by Nathan Turvey from barrier six. The Elsu gelding fought on from sixth at the bell to be sixth behind Jack Mac last Saturday night after scoring a smart all-the-way victory from Pocket More For Less over 1609m at Bunbury at his previous outing.

Ken Casellas