Jack Vernon scores back to back victories

Jack Vernon winning by three quarters of a length in 1:52.3.

Jack Vernon scores back to back harness racing victories in the Select trot at Dover Downs on Tuesday night.

Jack Vernon and Whimzical Chapter left alertly at the start of the race. Jack Vernon was parked to the quarter before eventually, clearing for the lead.

Jack Vernon, the four to five race favorite, set fractions of 27.3 56.2. Northern Express, angled off the rail from 3rd and trotted 1st up past the half. The three quarters were reached in 1:24.3. A 28.1 third quarter.

Jack Vernon, at the top of the stretch, inched away from a frustrated Northern Express and won by three quarters of a length in 1:52.3.

It was a lifetime mark for the Muscle Hill sired, seven year old.

Jack Vernon is owned by Howard Taylor and Michael Casalino Jr.

Dylan Davis trained and Corey Callahan was the driver.

Northern Express finished a gallant second and was driven by Russell Foster. His father Arty Foster Jr. is the trainer.

Magic MVP picked up the show spot for trainer Traci Berry. Pat Berry drove.

On Thursday night there will be four $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Fund race finals.

Dover Downs will conclude, live harness racing on December 18th and return from Christmas break on Monday December 28.

Post Time is 4:30 pm.