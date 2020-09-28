Jack's Legend N lifts, repeats in feature

Chester, PA -- Jack's Legend N ($12.40) lifted off second-over cover and used a vicious :26.4 closing sectional to overpower 3-5 favorite Rodeo Rock for a 1:49.3 score -- his second straight harness racing victory -- in Sunday's (Sept. 27) $14,400 pacing feature at Harrah's Philadelphia.



After recording a pillar-to-post win at Harrington on Monday (Sept. 21), Pat Berry changed tactics with the 6-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding and settled into fifth behind a :26.4 first-quarter duel between Pyro (Simon Allard) and Proper One (Todd McCarthy). After rating a :55.2 half, Pyro faced intensifying first-over pressure up the far side from Rodeo Rock (David Miller), and Jack's Legend N was perched second-over off a :26.4 third-quarter duel. Rodeo Rock kept the heat on through the far turn and was able to reel Pyro in, but Jack's Legend N pounced with fresh legs in upper stretch -- drawing off to defeat the dueling pair by 1-1/4 lengths. Rodeo Rock narrowly nabbed Pyro for the runner-up spot.

Trainer Josh Green co-owns 15-time winner Jack's Legend N with Richard Lombardo, David Kryway and Eric Good.



Green led all trainers with a double on the program, while drivers David Miller, George Napolitano Jr. and Tim Tetrick notched two wins apiece as well.



The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover is on the rise again, now standing at $2,346.64 for the return of live racing to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday (Sept. 30). Post time is 12:25 p.m. EDT.



