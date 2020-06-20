Jack’s Legend N tops onGait auctions

Boca Raton, FL – Barbara and James Boese’s Jack’s Legend N sold on Friday afternoon (June 19) for $205,000 through the online harness racing auction site, onGait.com. The 6yr old son of Bettor’s Delight has been racing in the USA, exclusively at Yonkers, since arriving from New Zealand last summer.

Delaware-based horseman Josh Green was the winning bidder for his partners Richard Lombardo of Ohio, Dave Kryway of Ontario and Eric Good of Maryland. Green plans on continuing to race him at Yonkers.

The Boese’s consigned to auction a total of four classy racehorses as part of their stable dispersal. The trotting mare Weslynn Dancer brought a high bid of $106,000 from Derek Ivany of Ontario. Kaitlyn N was purchased by Mike Prater of Illinois for $76,000 and New England’s James Nickerson picked up Cay’s Blessing for $41,000.

onGait.com is also preparing for their Annual Fall Yearling Sale with many large farms already committing their consignments.

onGait.com comes off a record-breaking year with more $15 million in sales of racehorses and breeding stock.

