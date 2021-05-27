Jack still upbeat despite COVID cloud

COVID restrictions have not dampened the spirits of Sydney harness racing reinsman Jack Trainor who has a Group 1 drive at Melton, Victoria, on Saturday night.

Trainor is engaged to drive talented filly Anntonia in the $350,000 Australian Pacing Gold Final for three-year-old fillies.

“I’m still heading to Melton at this stage, it depends on if the Government brings on other restrictions but it’s all systems go,” said Trainor.

“When I return to New South Wales I need to provide a clear COVID test before I can go back to the races or enter a training establishment and they turn those results around pretty quickly now.

“I was originally planning to fly down but I most likely will drive just to rule out any other possible risks.”

If driving interstate, Trainor will make the eight-hour car trip on Friday with fellow reinsman Blake Fitzpatrick, who is engaged to drive Heaven Island in the same race for his father trainer Paul Fitzpatrick.

Heaven Island is one of the outside chances at $41 with TAB Fixed Odds, however, Anntonia is the second elect at $4.20 despite drawing outside the second row.

The favourite is the Emma Stewart-trained Tough Tilly in barrier five.

“I nearly cried when the draw came out but Anntonia is pretty good,” said Trainor.

“She just keeps getting better and better and felt outstanding last start.

“Even though she’s won a lot of races in front, I think she is a better chaser.

“Tough Tilly will be hard to beat and she had a pretty solid run to win last start so it will be interesting to see how she is after that.”

Anntonia

As for Anntonia, she has won her last five starts.

The daughter of Bettors Delight has won nine of her 14 starts with five second-placings also to her credit.

This feature race has already had a COVID casualty with West Australian trainer Michael Brennan scratching Miss Boudica due to the restrictions.

Brennan also scratched Pinny Tiger from the APG three-year-old boys final.

“Unfortunately we have had to make the extremely difficult decision to scratch both Miss Boudica and Pinny Tiger,” as stated on a media release from Brennan Racing.

As announced today by the Victorian Government, the state will go into a snap seven-day lockdown as of tonight.

At this stage racing has not been affected except only essential personnel can attend meetings.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink