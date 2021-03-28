Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout Saturday

MILTON, ON - March 27, 2021 - Horseplayers around North America will be glued to tonight's final race at Woodbine Mohawk Park, as the Campbellville harness racing oval offers a mandatory payout on the Jackpot Hi-5.

A carryover of $262,454.05 will be brought into tonight's mandatory payout, which is carded as Race 11 with an overflow field of 11 pacers.

Previous mandatory payouts have generated total pools exceeding $2 million and this particular time of the year has been a hit for successful mandatory payouts. A Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout on March 30, 2019 generated $2.8 million in 'new money' wagered.

Woodbine Mohawk Park's most recent Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout was held on December 19, 2020 and saw a carryover of $335,940 help vault a total of $1.3 million in 'new money' wagered.

Horseplayers from all over will be looking to come up with the winning ticket, containing the top-five finishers in order. The Jackpot Hi-5 has a $0.20 minimum and low 15 per cent take out.

Tonight's mandatory payout race (Non-Winners $12,000 last 5 starts or $22,000 last 10 starts. AE: Optional Claiming $30,000) features a field of Mohawk Park's "weekly warriors".

The field of veteran pacers includes former Preferred winner Evenwood Sonofagun (#7), who has been installed as the 3-1 morning line choice over the class-dropping Legion Seelster (#4) at 7-2. The gritty eight-year-old East End (#6) is the third-choice at 4-1 and dropping out of the Preferred Handicap, while also debuting tonight for trainer Rob Fellows.

Ideal Perception (#2) at 6-1 and Butter Bay Hanover (#9) at 15-1 are the only horses in the field coming in off victories, with both moving up in class this week. Seven-year-old Pointomygranson (#11) is known for his gate-speed, but will start from the second-tier tonight.

A free program for tonight's card be downloaded at www.Woodbine.com/Mohawk/Free-Programs/.

Horseplayers looking for some guidance to playing tonight's Jackpot Hi-5 can check out tickets submitted below from Woodbine's Jason Portuondo, Chad Rozema, Monique Vag and Mark McKelvie.

