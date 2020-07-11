Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout at Mohawk

MILTON, ON - July 10, 2020 - A Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout highlights a competitive 11-race harness racing card on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

Frozen since the completion of last Saturday's program, the carryover for the Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout is $250,903.30. Jackpot Hi-5 wagering will be offered on Race 11 and features many of Mohawk Park's notable weekly warrior lining up in an overflow field of 11. The purse for the Non-Winners of $11,000 last five starts or $22,000 last 10 starts pacing contest has been bumped to $30,000.

The most recent Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout was held on June 6 and saw $594,669 in new money wagered. The carryover on that occasion was $236,338.67. A $1 winning ticket scored $6,562.75 ($0.20 ticket $1,312.55).

This Saturday's carryover of $250,903.30 is the highest carryover entering a mandatory payout since March 30, 2019. Each of the last four mandatory payouts has seen the new money total come in at more than double the amount of the carryover.

Horseplayers can start studying for the Jackpot Hi-5 (Race 11) by downloading a free program. Woodbine offers free programs for each card of live racing at www.Woodbine.com/Mohawk/Free-Programs/.

Saturday evening's card is intriguing from start to finish with many of the regular overnight pacers competing, plus several Pepsi North America Cup eligible and a two-year-old pace event.

The list of Pepsi North America Cup eligible horses racing Saturday is available below:

Race 8:

#1 Aneto (Chris Christoforou/Rod Boyd)

#2 Indictable Hanover (Bob McClure/Casie Coleman-Herlihy)

#7 Velocity Rukkus (Paul MacDonell/Paul MacDonell)

Race 10:

#1 Mayhem Hanover (Doug McNair/Gregg McNair)

#3 Denali Seelster (Sylvain Filion/Dr. Ian Moore)

#4 Ys Mathis (Louis Philippe Roy/Richard Moreau)

Post time for Saturday evening's card is 7:10 p.m. The Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout (Race 11) is scheduled for approximately 11:10 p.m.