Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout attracts $2m

TORONTO, December 23 - Harness racing horseplayers flooded to the windows and wagered more than $2 million into the Jackpot Hi-5 for the mandatory payout Friday night at Woodbine Racetrack.

A significant carryover of $548,396 was brought into Friday's mandatory payout.

Horseplayers threw their money down attempting to score a nice holiday payday and wagered $2,081,441 of new money into the Jackpot Hi-5, bringing the total pool, including carryover, to $2,629,837.

Six-year-old pacer The Rev and driver Doug McNair crossed the wire first at odds of 3/1 to win the Jackpot Hi-5 race.

A $0.20 winning ticket with the correct combination of 6-4-11-7-1 returned $4,842.70.

The top-five finishers were:

1st: #6 The Rev (Doug McNair) 3/1

2nd: #4 Electric Western (Mario Baillargeon) 10/1

3rd: #11 Regal Son (Chris Christoforou) 8/1

4th: #7 Half A Billion (Jody Jamieson) 20/1

5th: #1 A Cool Card (James MacDonald) 23/1

The Jackpot Hi-5 requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order. The minimum wager is $0.20 and the takeout is 15 per cent.

Friday's mandatory payout on the Jackpot Hi-5 was the first offered since earlier this season on June 18th at Mohawk Racetrack.

Outside of the Jackpot Hi-5, horseplayers were active throughout the entire Friday evening card. Multi-leg wagers were popular, as $75,216 was wagered on the Early Pick-4, $62,970 on the Pick-5 and $55,815 on the Late Pick-4.

The total handle for Friday's 12-race card was $4,704,527.

Live racing resumes at Woodbine on Boxing Day (Monday) with a 12-race matinee card beginning at 1 p.m.