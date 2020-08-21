Day At The Track

Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout for NA Cup

09:00 AM 21 Aug 2020 NZST
MILTON, ON - August 20, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced a mandatory payout for the Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 on Saturday, August 29 at Mohawk Park.

Harness Racing horseplayers will have just a few more opportunities to hit the Jackpot prior to the mandatory payout, as the wager will be suspended following this Saturday's (August 22) card in preparation for the mandatory payout.

The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover currently sits at $324,277 heading into Thursday's program.

The mandatory payout will be part of an enhanced wagering menu for the Pepsi North America Cup card. The full wagering menu will be announced early next week.

Live racing is conducted every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

