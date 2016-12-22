Hi-5 mandatory payout - $548,396.96

12:15 PM 22 Dec 2016 NZDT
Harness racing
Hi 5 Jackpot at Woodbine

TORONTO, December 21 - Christmas will come early for harness racing horseplayers on Friday evening at Woodbine Racetrack in the form of a mandatory payout on the Jackpot Hi-5.

The Jackpot Hi-5, which requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order, has a carryover of $548,396.96 heading into Friday's mandatory payout.

The current Jackpot Hi-5 carryover has been growing since early-October at Mohawk Racetrack.

Horseplayers will have to get creative with their Hi-5 tickets, as the Race Office has put together a field of 12 overnight pacers for the mandatory event.

The last mandatory payout offered on the WEG Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 was on June 18, 2016 at Mohawk. On that evening, more than $1.2 million of new money was wagered into the Hi-5 pool, bringing the total pool to $1,694,983.

The $0.20 Jackpot Hi-5 payout on June 18 was $1,307.60.

Mandatory payouts on the WEG Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 have generated total pools of more than $2 million on multiple occasions.

A mandatory payout on October 24, 2015 at Woodbine generated a total pool of more than $2.2 million, with $1.6 million of new money wagered into the Hi-5 that evening. The $0.20 payout was $12,746.60

On August 30, 2014 at Mohawk, the Jackpot Hi-5 total pool was $2.5 million, while a mandatory payout on May 17, 2014 at Woodbine had a total pool of $2 million.

A $2 million total pool is a strong possibility on Friday's Jackpot Hi-5.

The Jackpot Hi-5 has a $0.20 minimum and a low takeout of 15 per cent.

The mandatory payout on the "Hi-5" is Race 12 on Friday's card. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

A free program for Friday's card can be downloaded by clicking here.

 

Mark McKelvie
