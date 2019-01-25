Jack's Legend back in winning form

Former harness racing jewels winner Jack's Legend was back in winning form last night when taking out the Gr2 JLT Cambridge Futurity Stakes at Cambridge Raceway.

Driven by Scott Phelan the showy Bettor's Delight gelding used his customary blazing gate speed to cross the field to lead from his outside draw before handing up to his more favoured stablemate On The Cards and Zachary Butcher.

In the straight the race turned into a two horse war with Jack's Legend getting the upper hand and edging clear of On The Cards with 50m to go.

The margin was three quarters of a length with a gap of more than two lengths back to Triple Eight in third.

Jack's Legend paced his last 800m in 56.8 with a closing 400m in 27.1 and the race was cut out in a slick 2-40.8 which equated to a 1-57.6 mile rate.

The win of Jack's Legend was the third time trainer Barry Purdon had trained the winner of the Cambridge Futurity having also won it with Riley Hale in 2000 and Seeking The Gold in 2004.

Jack's Legend winning last nights Cambridge Futurity