Jack's Legend wins Cup trial

Jack's Legend has won the Christchurch Casino Cup trial at Addington tonight, beating a nice field which included this years Cup favourite Lazarus.

Driver Zac Butcher had Jack's Legend trailing the leader and stablemate Hug The Wind in the trial tonight and he slipped up the passing lane to win comfortably in 3-18.2 for the 2600m stand.

The last 800m was quicker, with the winner zipping home in 55.2 seconds for that section of the trial.

Trainer Barry Purdon said, "Jack's Legend has come through every race well this season and his run in the trial today was really good".

"He was unlucky in the Derby here when they went 3-06 so he deserves his chance in the cup".

Last years Cup winner Lazarus, ran home well from back in the field tonight and driver Mark Purdon said, "He felt good today and was only here for a quiet run".

"I was happy with him and it will just be a matter of ticking him over now until next Tuesday".

Lazarus has opened up a $1.30 fixed odds win favourite with the TAB bookmakers for the Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup. Stablemate Heaven Rocks is the second favourite at $6.00 for the FF win.

Dominion Handicap favourite Great Things Happen ran home well for second in his trial today and he will also go around as a favourite next Tuesday in the NZ Trotting FFA. Trained by Gavin Smith, he has a tricky draw of one on the second row for the FFA following out Marcoola.