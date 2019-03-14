Jacobs good for Levy with Somebaddude

Ken Jacobs bought Somebaddude in January for two purposes - to shake from the winter doldrums while waiting for the harness racing stakes season to arrive and to have a horse to race in the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series at Yonkers Raceway. Jacobs has never had a horse in the Levy, but the "Dude" will change that Saturday.

Somebaddude, trained by Linda Toscano, was among 47 older male pacers entered in this weekend's opening round of the six-week-long Levy, with the group divided into six $50,000 divisions. Somebaddude, who is one of only four 4-year-olds in the first leg, will start from post two in the second division.

The Levy fields also include past champion Bit Of A Legend N (third division) and fellow 2018 finalists Somewhere In LA, Mach It So, Dr J Hanover, Western Fame (all in the first division) and Rockin Ron (second division).

Jacobs, a longtime leading owner in New York with scores of Grand Circuit and state-bred stakes wins to his credit, bought Somebaddude for $90,000 at the Tattersalls January Select Mixed Sale at the Meadowlands. The gelding has won one of five races this year and finished second twice, including a runner-up finish in a conditioned race at Yonkers last month.

"In January I was getting claustrophobic with all the snow and I bought two horses," Jacobs said, laughing. "I also bought a trotter from Finland, Whether Or Not. I bought Dude to put in the Levy. I don't know if he can beat the Levy type, but I figured I could have some fun and I've never had one in the Levy. It was kind of my goal to get one in there.

"I'm having fun with both horses, I really am. It's nice to have something going that you can be proud of racing in the winter. I wanted to have something racing in the winter because it's a long wait for (the 2-year-olds). This gives me something to get excited about."

Whether Or Not, a 5-year-old gelding by Cantab Hall , has won four of five races this season, all at Yonkers. Somebaddude is a son of Somebeachsomewhere out of New Album and his full brother The Wall also is competing in the Levy.

For his career, Somebaddude has won seven of 36 races and earned $119,505. He was a two-time runner-up in the Kindergarten Classic Series at age 2 and has found his best form in the past several months. His 1:53.2 win at Harrah's Philadelphia on Dec. 16 caught Jacobs' eye and the gelding followed it with a 1:50.4 victory at the Meadowlands on Dec. 29, his final start prior to the Tattersalls sale.

"I thought I could get him fairly cheap because he hadn't done a heck of a lot," Jacobs said. "But I knew they had just (gelded) him and he did a turnaround.

"When he raced at the Meadowlands in December I was hoping he would come in second; unfortunately he won," he continued, adding with a laugh, "That cost me probably around $20,000, but I bought him anyway."

Ken Jacobs

The Levy and companion Blue Chip Matchmaker Series, which begins Friday for older female pacers, both feature five preliminary rounds followed by added-money finals April 20. A horse receives 25 points each time she or he races in a preliminary round. Points are also awarded based on finish, with 50 points for a win, 25 for second, 12 for third, eight for fourth, and five for fifth.

"He's a 4-year-old going against aged horses," Jacobs said about Somebaddude. "There are a lot of good horses in there. We're going to see if we can get a couple checks and see where we end up. He just tries all the time. He's a nice little horse."

Ken Weingartner