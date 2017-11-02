Day At The Track

James Brennan Memorial preview

11:05 AM 02 Nov 2017 NZDT
Chicago Bull, Harness Racing
WA's top TABtouch Inter Dominion hope, Chicago Bull

With the TABtouch Inter Dominion nearly here, top-liners are tightening up ahead of the southern hemisphere's biggest harness racing carnival.

WA's best hopes hang with Chicago Bull, Soho Tribeca and Shandale who line up in the James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

A clear message to all Inter Dominion Top 30 was sounded this week when number 1 contender Lazarus won the 2017 Kaikoura Cup - but was it enough to destory the hopes of WA's best?

Find out in this episode of GPTV...

