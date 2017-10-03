James DeVaux notches 5,000th win

It was only fitting that after winning this first pari mutel drive at Monticello Raceway, that harness racing driver James "Jimmy" DeVaux would win his 5000th race also at his home track. The always humble DeVaux scored a wire to wire win with Sandy Hook Hanover in the last race of the afternoon. DeVaux also won 2 races prior in the card.

The 50-year-old DeVaux is atop the leader board at Monticello Raceway with 249 wins, he is also ranked 6th in the nation for leading dash winning drivers with 410 wins.

His mounts have earned over $2,000,000 in purses thus far this year, he is also the 3rd leading driver at Saratoga Raceway with 161 wins.

By: Shawn Wiles