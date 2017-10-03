Day At The Track

James DeVaux notches 5,000th win

10:10 AM 03 Oct 2017 NZDT
Jimmy DeVaux, Harness Racing
Jimmy DeVaux
Geri Schwarz Photo
Jimmy DeVaux scored a wire to wire win with Sandy Hook Hanover making it his 5,000 career driving victory
Geri Schwarz Photo
Jimmy DeVaux with drivers family and friends celebrating his 5,000 win
Geri Schwarz Photo

It was only fitting that after winning this first pari mutel drive at Monticello Raceway, that harness racing driver James "Jimmy" DeVaux would win his 5000th race also at his home track. The always humble DeVaux scored a wire to wire win with Sandy Hook Hanover in the last race of the afternoon. DeVaux also won 2 races prior in the card.

The 50-year-old DeVaux is atop the leader board at Monticello Raceway with 249 wins, he is also ranked 6th in the nation for leading dash winning drivers with 410 wins.

His mounts have earned over $2,000,000 in purses thus far this year, he is also the 3rd leading driver at Saratoga Raceway with 161 wins.

By: Shawn Wiles

