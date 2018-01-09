Devaux and Basilone take titles

One harness racing dynasty ends and another continues, Dolores Basilone secured her second consecutive training title at Monticello Raceway, along the way she set a new mark with the most wins for a Monticello trainer with 222 trips to the winner's circle, the new mark surpassed the former record of 218 wins held by Joe Minieri. Basilone's tally of 222 wins including 4 wins off the grounds vaults her into 6th nationally, her barn earned $754,072 in 948 starts at Monticello Raceway. Gary Messenger was second with 116 wins, followed by Robert Lounsbury was third with 113, Dan Gill, 85 and rounding out the top 5 was newcomer Jennifer Lappe.

Jim Devaux also had a career best year as he took home his first ever leading dash winner title with 301 wins in 1204 starts and ended the year with Monticello earnings of $986,516.

Devaux also notched a milestone when he drove his 5,000 winner earlier this fall.

The double driving Devaux also finished 3rd for the most wins at Saratoga Raceway. Devauxs numbers also warranted national attention, as he finished 6th place in the nation with 544 wins and earnings of $3,005.547. James Taggart Jr. was second in the drivers standing with 256 wins and former Monticello Raceway leading dash winner Bruce Aldrich Jr. was 3rd with 244, followed by Michael Merton with 200 and Kyle Dibenedetto with 144 and the morning line favorite to be a future dash winner, Austin Siegelman also had 144 wins to his credit.

by: Shawn Wiles