Jamieson sweeps Harvest Series finals

MILTON, October 31, 2019 - It was all treats and no tricks for harness racing driver Jody Jamieson in Thursday evening's Harvest Series finals at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Jamieson took the gold in both series finals for Ontario sired two-year-old colts and geldings.

Sportswriter colt Beaumond Hanover completed a series sweep in the $47,800 pacing colts and geldings final with a convincing _ length victory, grabbing command in the second-quarter and posting fractions of :57.2 and 1:25.1 before a :28.1 kicker to win in 1:53.2. The strong performance came despite a post-nine starting spot and a stiff headwind in the stretch.

Sundown Kid finished second, while Rockin Roll Beach and Sixfingerfreddie completed the Superfecta.

Owned and trained by Jack Darling, Beaumond Hanover is now four for five with $23,900 earned. The Sportswriter colt made his career debut on September 30 and was a $45,000 Harrisburg Yearling Sale purchase.

Beaumond Hanover paid $2.30 to win.

Sitting behind another heavy-favourite, Jamieson guided Simsalabim to a blowout 7 Â½ lengths score in the $48,400 final for trotting colts and geldings.

A son of Kadabra , Simsalabim got a two-hole trip behind Beyond Ordinary, who set fractions of :29.3, :59.3 and 1:29.3. The 1/5 favourite stormed by at the head of the lane and pulled away for the big victory in 1:59.3.

Beyond Ordinary finished second, while I Got The Looks and Lmc Hope completed the top-four.

Trained by Rene Dion, Simsalabim is now three for eight with $65,446 earned for owners Susie Kerwood, Dion and Martin Leveillee. He paid $2.70 to win.

The Harvest Series was open to Ontario sired two-year-olds, who were non-winners of $30,000 as of September 30, 2019.

Live racing continues Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.