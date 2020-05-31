Day At The Track

Janis Joplin Sisu tops Elitauktion

10:42 AM 31 May 2020 NZST
Janis Joplin Sisi
Janis Joplin Sisi
Elitauktion Photo

May 29, 2020 - Janis Joplin Sisi (f 2019, Trixton-Siren Hall), pictured below, topped the annual ASVT Elitauktion (yearlings) with a 200,000SEK bid.

The Sisyfos Breeders AB product is a half-sister to the NYSS and Grand Circuit winning Evil Urges (US$485,824), bred by this writer, and Breedlove (US$119,645).

The second dam, Sweet Cindy, produced stakes winning Shaman Hall (US$342,784).

Other top sellers included the filly One Moment In Time (Maharajah-LongTallSally) at 190,000SEK, and Gazelle Ima (f, 2019 Bold Eagle-American Tribute) ay 161,000SEK.

Elitauktion catalog link here

Thomas H. Hicks


 

