Jason doubles up with two longshots

There are no doubts that dedicated Victorian harness racing horseman Jason Ainsworth is going to remember his first training double for many years to come.

Ainsworth, who is based at Armstrong, halfway between Ararat and Stawell, was successful with brown mare Underplay, who paid a whopping $29.20, and then Flaming Lucky, an equally impressive winner at $19.90.

"Yes, I'd love to think that it's onwards and upwards from here," Ainsworth said.

"We've been doing really well in recent months. I've previously had a few driving doubles, but to get my very first training double was a bit special," he said.

Underplay ( Shadow Play -Subversive ( Armbro Operative ) won the Carbine Chemicals Pace at Ararat, while Flaming Lucky (Courage Under Fire-Bay Torrent ( Sports Town ) took out the Ararat Farm Supplies Pace.

To watch the video replay of Underplay click here.

To watch the video replay of Flaming Lucky click here

While Ainsworth was also the successful driver, his partner Natasha Raven had a most enjoyable evening being the victorious owner.

"Both Natasha and I work for (Great Western trainer) Peter Manning and then after that we are doing a team of eight ourselves. It does get pretty busy, but getting winners helps a lot," he said.

"We need to keep the momentum going now and perhaps the success may lead to attracting some new owners, which would be great."

Ainsworth obtained his trainers licence back in March, but it didn't take him long to taste success with Underplay and then Flaming Lucky, in the space of nine days, at two Stawell meetings.

"I was always going to be in horses because dad and mum (Barry and Katrina) have been involved for a long time. My older brothers Ashley and Toby are both right into it as well," he said.

"Most of us start off with a dream of just wanting to train horses each day-but once you get going, you realize that you need a job as well!

"I've been with Peter for about four years, while Natasha is coming up to three and a half years. We both love our jobs and do all our own fastwork at his sand hill track."

The hardworking couple prepared three winners and nine placings up until the end of the normal season, but during the extended period due to COVID, they've been on fire with six wins and eight placings from just 28 starters.

"We have 17 acres with a track, but recently also purchased a nearby 75-acre property that we aim to develop," Ainsworth said.

"I'm really hoping that Natasha one day decides to have a crack at race driving because the horses absolutely run for her.

"I rarely beat her because the ones she drives always find that extra little bit - but my excuse is that I'm just under 80 kilos and she would be lucky to weigh 50!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura