Jazmin Arnold is heading to Ireland

Edenderry, Co Offaly, Ireland — The Vincent Delaney Memorial Committee is pleased to announce Jazmin Arnold as the 2020 guest driver at their harness racing weekend in August at Portmarnoch Raceway..

Arnold is a third generation horsewoman, racing out of Ohio. She recently was named USHWA’s National Amateur Driver of the Year for 2019. She has a lifetime record of 71-27-12-5 and $64,217 in purses.

“The OHHA is very proud and honored to have Jazmin invited to race at the Vincent Delaney Memorial weekend on August 15-16,” said Renee Mancino, Executive Director of the OHHA. “Her accomplishments last year were outstanding and she is off to a great start in 2020.”

The VDM 2020 weekend will be all about the women this year. Along with Arnold, coordinators are currently working on adding an all women driver race to the weekend, and the The Bernie Kelly Memorial Mares FFA Pace has been added to the racing schedule.

“This year, we lost a dear friend, Bernie Kelly. Bernie served as our racing secretary, organizer and fervent supporter,” said VDM chairman Derek Delaney. “We created the Bernie Kelly Memorial Mares FFA Pace in her honor. Bernie always encouraged us to keep evolving and as such we are thrilled to welcome Jazmin as our first female guest driver to be part of this weekend and this special memory for us.”

Roger Huston, Brand Ambassador of OHHA and longtime VDM race caller, recently accompanied Arnold to the Dan Patch awards in Florida. He said, “I had the opportunity to announce a number of her wins last year at Delaware and Greenville, Ohio, The State Fair of West Virginia and The Meadows. There is no doubt in my mind that Jazmin will become one of the top women drivers in harness racing.”

The Vincent Delaney Memorial will be held on Aug. 15-16 at Portmarnock Racecourse. Further information can be found on our website, vincentdelaneymemorial.com or on the VDM Facebook page.