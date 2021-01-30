Jeffery P cruises to lifetime mark 1-52.1

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 29, 2021 — Jeffery P overwhelmed a distinguished harness racing field Friday at The Meadows, cruising to a career-best 1:52.1 victory in the $16,200 Open Handicap Trot.

Jeffery P quarter-poled to the top for Dave Palone and began drawing off past the half. From there, the only question was how much his winning margin would be. The answer — 5-1/4 lengths ahead of early leader Icanflylikeanangel, with Lady’s Dude third.

Ron Burke trains Jeffery P, a 6-year-old Full Count -Betty Jean gelding who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Tony Hall collected three wins on the 13-race card — including a pair for trainer Scott Betts — raising his total to nine for the three-day race week.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM.