Day At The Track

Jeffery P cruises to lifetime mark 1-52.1

11:28 AM 30 Jan 2021 NZDT
Jeffery P winning in 1:52.1, Harness racing
Jeffery P winning in 1:52.1
WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 29, 2021 — Jeffery P overwhelmed a distinguished harness racing field Friday at The Meadows, cruising to a career-best 1:52.1 victory in the $16,200 Open Handicap Trot.

Jeffery P quarter-poled to the top for Dave Palone and began drawing off past the half.  From there, the only question was how much his winning margin would be. The answer — 5-1/4 lengths ahead of early leader Icanflylikeanangel, with Lady’s Dude third.

Ron Burke trains Jeffery P, a 6-year-old Full Count-Betty Jean gelding who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Tony Hall collected three wins on the 13-race card — including a pair for trainer Scott Betts — raising his total to nine for the three-day race week.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM.

 

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

