Day At The Track

Jerry Mom Wins Q+ at Enghien

04:55 AM 08 Jul 2019 NZST
Jerry Mom
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

July 6, 2019 - The 9/10 favorite Jerry Mom (6m Ready Cash-Graziella) continued his improvement as this full-brother to Traders scored in today’s Enghien harness racing featured Quinte+ Prix de la Manche (purse 80,000€, 2875 meters, 14 European starters) clocked in 1.13.2kr.

Pierre Vercruysse teamed the Luc Roelens trainee that is owned by JPB Building BVBA, to his fifth career win in 28 starts in France.

His slate for the last eight starts is an impressive 4-3-1 and his life earnings have reached 332,446€.

5.2/1 Cerenzo Turbo (7m Ganymede) was second for Franck Nivard, with 15/1 Colorado Blue (7g Que Je T’Aime) third with Francois Lagadeuc the pilot.

12/1 Bachar and 10/1 Cocktail Julino completed the top five finishers.

The Q+ exact order payoff was 744.00€ to 1405 recipients.

The Q+ pool was 3,996,436 and 8,547,000€ was wagered on this race.

On the undercard was the Gr. III Prix de Berlin (purse 70,000€, 2875 meters, 13 European starters) and 28/1 Godfather (3m Village Mystic-Horsaca) scored a narrow victory with trainer Louis Baudron teaming for owner Mauricette De Sousa.

The winner recorded his third win in 13 career starts.

78/1 Guerner Royal (3m Very Nice Marceaux) and 12/1 Grand Art (3m Prodigious) completed the top three as the 9/10 favorite Aramis Bar was a dq.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Stallion Name

