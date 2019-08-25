Day At The Track

Jerry Riordan's Ringostarr Treb wins Group I

05:56 AM 25 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ringostar Treb, harness racing
Ringostar Treb and driver Wilhelm Paal

Ringostarr Treb (9m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral-Supergill) was a gate to wire winner of today’s Gr. I International Sundsvall Open (1,000,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters), a UET Masters Series event.

Jerry Riordan trains the EVAM Racing Trotter owned veteran and Wim Paal was again the pilot. Race time was 1.11.2kr off well rated fractions.

Paal put Ringo on the lead from post one and kept Sorbet (8m Super Photo Kosmos-Altar Bound-Supergill), reined by Orjan Kihlstrom, in the pocket until the lane when Ringo pulled away.

Nadal Broline (9g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) was third for Bjorn Goop.

In post race interview trainer Riordan said they would pass on the UET championship and look for a race in three weeks elsewhere, hopefully to preserve Ringo’s form for France. Ringostarr Treb today won for the 33rd time in 93 career starts niow for 16,143,364SEK earned.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ocean Downs showcasing Women in Harness Racing
25-Aug-2019 02:08 AM NZST
Can Backstreet Shadow make it four straight wins
25-Aug-2019 02:08 AM NZST
First Call wins feature trot
24-Aug-2019 16:08 PM NZST
Favorites flourish in freshman Stakes action
24-Aug-2019 16:08 PM NZST
Adios winner Southwind Ozzi easy PASS winner
24-Aug-2019 14:08 PM NZST
George Brennan nails six winners at Yonkers
24-Aug-2019 14:08 PM NZST
New Zealands Bontz wins debut at Saratoga
24-Aug-2019 14:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News