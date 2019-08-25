Jerry Riordan's Ringostarr Treb wins Group I

Ringostarr Treb (9m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral-Supergill) was a gate to wire winner of today’s Gr. I International Sundsvall Open (1,000,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters), a UET Masters Series event.

Jerry Riordan trains the EVAM Racing Trotter owned veteran and Wim Paal was again the pilot. Race time was 1.11.2kr off well rated fractions.

Paal put Ringo on the lead from post one and kept Sorbet (8m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound-Supergill), reined by Orjan Kihlstrom, in the pocket until the lane when Ringo pulled away.

Nadal Broline (9g Yankee Glide -Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) was third for Bjorn Goop.

In post race interview trainer Riordan said they would pass on the UET championship and look for a race in three weeks elsewhere, hopefully to preserve Ringo’s form for France. Ringostarr Treb today won for the 33rd time in 93 career starts niow for 16,143,364SEK earned.