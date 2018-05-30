Day At The Track

Jewels markets suspended for suspected contamination

06:09 PM 30 May 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen,Harness racing
Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen

Racing Integrity Unit Release  30 May 2018       

The Stewards have been advised by the trainers M Purdon and N Rasmussen that the following horses may have been exposed to a possible contamination during their transportation to Cambridge for the Harness Jewels.  

Princess Tiffany

Stress Factor

Funatthebeach

Sicario

Winterfell

Cheerful

Bubbled Up

Kayla Marie

War Dan Delight .

The Stewards have therefore ordered swabbing of the horses. The RIU has advised the New Zealand Racing Board, and they have agreed to suspend betting on the races the horses are engaged in.  

The results of the testing will not be available until after 4pm on Friday afternoon when a further announcement will be made.   

Mike Godber - General Manager                

Nick Ydgren  - Chief Stipendiary Steward

 

HRNZ

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Greg Grismore scores 7,000th career victory
30-May-2018 12:05 PM NZST
Yuge trots to new lifetime mark at Pocono
30-May-2018 12:05 PM NZST
Iheartquestionmark drops & pops at Plainridge Park
30-May-2018 11:05 AM NZST
Pompano Park to have mandatory Hi-Five payout
30-May-2018 11:05 AM NZST
Empress Deo dominates in Harrington feature
30-May-2018 11:05 AM NZST
$200,000 Battle of Lake Erie is Saturday
30-May-2018 08:05 AM NZST
USTA calls on industry to oppose H.R.2651
30-May-2018 06:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News