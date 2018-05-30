Jewels markets suspended for suspected contamination

Racing Integrity Unit Release 30 May 2018

The Stewards have been advised by the trainers M Purdon and N Rasmussen that the following horses may have been exposed to a possible contamination during their transportation to Cambridge for the Harness Jewels.

Princess Tiffany

Stress Factor

Funatthebeach

Sicario

Winterfell

Cheerful

Bubbled Up

Kayla Marie

War Dan Delight .

The Stewards have therefore ordered swabbing of the horses. The RIU has advised the New Zealand Racing Board, and they have agreed to suspend betting on the races the horses are engaged in.

The results of the testing will not be available until after 4pm on Friday afternoon when a further announcement will be made.

Mike Godber - General Manager

Nick Ydgren - Chief Stipendiary Steward