Harness racing's brilliant pacer Jilliby Kung Fu won’t race again this year. The Gr.1 Chariots of Fire winner was scheduled to trial last Tuesday at TABCORP Park, Melton but was a scratching owing to some concern with some swelling in his leg.

And a trip to the Ballarat Veterinary Equine Clinic has confirmed the worst possible news.

“He has a small hole in his tendon.” A devastated trainer Marg Lee said.

Jilliby Kung Fu hasn’t raced since finishing second behind Wrappers Delight in the Gr.1 $125,000 VICBRED Super Series 4yo Final on July 7.

Connections passed on a trip to Cambridge for the Jewels back in June and also chose to bypass the recent Queensland winter carnival opting to give him plenty of time for several features later this year.

“It’s terribly disappointing; you devote so much time and energy into these horses hoping that everything is right.

“He’ll go for a break now and we’ll start again in time to come.”

The upcoming Breeders Crown series is obviously out while the big targets later this year, the Victoria Cup and Inter Dominion are also off the table.

The Inter Dominion is being staged back on the east coast of Australia after being held in Perth at Gloucester Park for the past three years.

The Grand Final is scheduled for December 15 at Melton.

Jilliby Kung Fu has won 16 of his 33 starts while banking more than $500,000 in stakes.

Chris Barsby | RQ Web News