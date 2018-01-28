Jilliby's sibling to attract plenty of bidders

Interest in Lot 214 at next week’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale in Melbourne is expected to increase following tonight’s harness racing four-year-old Bonanza at Tabcorp Park Melton.

While the filly was always going to attract some spirited bidding, the number of buyers looking to purchase the yearling is destined to grow.

From lightly-raced mare Slip Slop Slap, the youngster is by top stallion Somebeachsomewhere , which sadly lost his battle with cancer last week.

Not only are daughters of Somebeachsomewhere likely to be hot commodities, Slip Slop Slap boasts the impeccable record of six winners from seven starters

The top matron, however, is better-known as the dam of Jilliby Kung Fu, which produced a phenomenal performance to capture the Group One.

With Jason Lee holding the reins, Jilliby Kung Fu was caught three-wide from barrier seven before moving forward to settle in the ‘death seat’ as Stars Align set the pace.

Forging his way to the front in the shadows of the post, the entire scored by a metre from Stars Align, with Motu Meteor a metre-and-a-half away third.

“He’s really grown into himself,” Jason Lee said. “Ever since we purchased him at the APG Sales we’ve always thought he would be a nice horse and he’s gotten better with age.

“He’s come back this year with a bit more weight on him and he’s definitely taken another step.”

Also successful in last season’s Group One Vicbred Final, the Marg Lee-trained son of Four Starzzz Shark will head to Menangle in a fortnight for the Chariots Of Fire.

“Getting straight in to the Chariots Of Fire is terrific,” Marg said. “I’ll just keep him going along at home before we head up for that.”

APG Media