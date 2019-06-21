Jim Taggart Jr. wins five on the card

On Thursday afternoon June 20, Jim Taggart Jr. put on a harness racing driving clinic and won 5 races on the card, Taggart didn't get hot until race 5 where he drove TKR'S Metro Specs to victory in 1:58.2 and returned a $8.70-win pari mutuel. Next up was College Hanover ($2.40) who scored a 5-length wire to wire win in 1:57 for trainer Richard Dunn.

Cheyenne Danny won from the 8 hole in 1:56.2 - $3.20, the son of Cheyenne Rei is trained by Dan Gill. Taggart's fourth trip to the winner's circle came aboard the Bob Loundsbury trained Persist Blue Chip (1:57 - $3.50)

Needles and Pins ($2.80 - 1:57.4) would account for the 5th winner of the afternoon, it was the third win of the season for Needles and Pins, the 11 year old gelding is trained by Anthony Regina.

Taggart currently is in third place (109) for leading dash winning drivers at Monticello Raceway, behind Austin Siegelman (143) and Michael Merton (131)

$736,029 was wagered on the 12-race card, New York Sire Stakes for 2-year-Old Pacing Colts is on tap for Monday afternoon June 24, post time is 12:50 for the 9-race card.